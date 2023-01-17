February 28, 1939 - January 14, 2023
Lake Mills, WI - Shirley Ann (Schroeder) Radloff, 83, of Lake Mills, WI, died on January 14, 2023 at the Fort Health Care Center surrounded by family.
Born on February 28, 1939 to the late Irene (Stoflet) and Lawrence Schroeder of Lake Mills, WI.
Survivors include her High School Sweetheart and husband of 64 years, Kenneth Radloff; two daughters, Debra (Michael) Jardine, Lori Weide; one son, Todd (Wendy) Radloff, all of Lake Mills; grandchildren, Michelle (Cliff) Hagedorn, Ashley Weide, Derek (Shenelle) Jardine, Dustin (Kelly) Weide, Brianna Radloff, Wyatt Radloff, Noah Radloff; great grandchildren, KC Hagedorn, Devin Weide, Bristol Weide, Keirslee Hagedorn and Kynlee Hagedorn; one brother, Robert (Olgui) Schroeder; two sisters, Marilyn Trieloff, Bette (Roger) Hopmann; other relatives and friends.
Also preceded in death by her son, Brian Radloff; son-in-law, Doug Weide; and her sister, Lucile Lasher.
Shirley was a graduate of the Lake Mills High School, class of 1958 where she was a cheerleader and played on the softball team.
She had been employed by Hamlin, Inc. for 47 years while raising her family.
Shirley was a member of the Lake Mills United Methodist Church.
She enjoyed bowling in her younger days, spending time caring for her grandchildren and great grandchildren, going for rides around Rock Lake, family reunions at Korth Park, and gambling for fun!
A Celebration of Shirley's Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at the Lake Mills United Methodist Church.
Friends may call to pay their respects after 10 a.m. on Saturday at the church until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to the Jefferson County Humane Society or the Lake Mills United Methodist Church Childrens Program.
