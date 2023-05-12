Shirley Wille

May 9, 2023

Lake Mills, WI - After a brief illness yet living with determination, grace, and heavenly patience, Shirley J. Wille, 91 of Lake Mills died quietly at Lilac Springs in Lake Mills on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 surrounded by her family. Shirley Jean Engelke was born on July 22, 1931 on the Engelke Farm in the Township of Deerfield. She was the only child born to Arthur and Gladys (Offord) Engelke. Shirley attended Pleasant Hill Grade School. Following graduation from college, she worked in Madison in the office of Demco Library Supplies. She met Arrie Wille at the Marshall Festival in July of 1949. They were married on February 17, 1951 in the London Moravian Church, where she had been baptized and confirmed. They farmed in the township of Deerfield for three years before moving to a farm by Lake Mills. Besides being a soulmate to Arrie, milking Brown Swiss cows, and doing fieldwork, they raised three daughters.