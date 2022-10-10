Virginia M. (Barfknecht) "Ginny" Brink

October 24, 1927 - October 5, 2022

Lake Mills, WI - Virginia "Ginny" M. Brink, 94, Lake Mills, died peacefully on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at Brook Gardens Place in Lake Mills.

To plant a tree in memory of Virginia Brink as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.