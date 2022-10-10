Virginia M. (Barfknecht) "Ginny" Brink

Lake Mills, WI - Virginia "Ginny" M. Brink, 94, Lake Mills, died peacefully on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at Brook Gardens Place in Lake Mills.
She was born October 24, 1927, in Lake Mills, the daughter of the late Gerhard and Esther (Glassel) Barfknecht.
She was a graduate of Lake Mills High School, class of 1945.
Virginia married Dr. Charles F. Brink on September 4, 1954. She worked alongside her husband until retirement in 1989. He died on August 29, 2008.
She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, served on the Altar Guild, played bells and attended Bible study classes.
She loved music and played piano beautifully. She gave piano lessons to many young people in the community. She loved to read, did lovely needlework and enjoyed being with friends. She was a devoted Packers, Brewers, and Badgers fan.
She was the last member of her immediate family.
Also proceeded in death by her brother, Carroll.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Christ Lutheran Church with Rev. David Dukovan officiating.
Friends may call after 9 a.m. at the church on Saturday until the time of service.
Burial will be in Rock Lake Cemetery.
If desired, memorials may be made to Christ Lutheran Church.
We would like to extend our sincere and heartfelt thanks and gratitude to Brook Gardens Place and the Heartland Hospice team for the compassionate care shown to Virginia. Your support during this time was so very much appreciated. God Bless you all.