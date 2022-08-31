Walter Lewis "Walt" "Lewie" Bird Aug 31, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save November 15, 1952 - August 18, 2022LAKE MILLS, WI - Walter Lewis "Walt" "Lewie" Bird, age 70, of Lake Mills, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, after a battle with liver cancer, at Rainbow Hospice Care in Johnson Creek.Interment will take place at Riverside Cemetery in Clinton, Mich., at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.Gunderson EastFuneral & Cremation Care5203 Monona Drive(608) 221-5420 To plant a tree in memory of Walter Bird as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Town of Lake Mills residents raise concerns about vacation rentals We Shall Not Forget: Lake Mills’ Schaefer worked as Air Force, civilian firefighter for 21 years Lake Mills Holiday Inn Express gets rezone Topel’s in Lake Mills completes updates to reduce flooding, pollution Football: Offense shows out in Lake Mills' 42-13 rout of Cedar Grove-Belgium Latest e-Edition Lake Mills Leader To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Marshall Water Operator Hometown News Superstar Bulletin