Walter Lewis "Walt" "Lewie" Bird
November 15, 1952 - August 18, 2022

LAKE MILLS, WI - Walter Lewis "Walt" "Lewie" Bird, age 70, of Lake Mills, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, after a battle with liver cancer, at Rainbow Hospice Care in Johnson Creek.

