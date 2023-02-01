October 13, 1944 - January 21, 2023

Deerfield, WI - William "Bill" Ford Espersen, age 78, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023. Bill was born on October 13, 1944 in Ashland, Wisconsin to Charles Abner and Anna Mae (Ford) Espersen. He grew up in Hayward, WI. After graduating he enlisted in the Navy and served from 1963 to 1967. He served on the USS Sierra AD18 as a ship fitter, welder, fire fighter, and fixed "heads". He then transferred to the USS Longbeach CGN9, a nuclear power guided missile cruiser and was a nuclear welder. He served in the Guantanamo Bay Cuba and the Vietnam War.

