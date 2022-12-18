Winifred L. (Wehausen) "Winnie" Zastrow

October 11, 1931 - December 16, 2022
Lake Mills, WI - Winifred "Winnie" Lydia Zastrow of Lake Mills, WI, was born on October 11, 1931 in Brillion, WI, the daughter of Alfried Wehausen and his wife, Irma nee Schreiber.
On November 8, 1931, Winnie was born again through the Sacrament of Holy Baptism where the Lord filled her heart with a living faith in Jesus as her Savior and claimed Winnie as his own daughter. After being confirmed in her faith in Christ through God's strong Word, Winnie publicly confessed her faith in Jesus her Savior at her Confirmation service on March 25, 1945.
On July 11, 1954, Winnie married Armin Zastrow. The Lord blessed this union with three daughters and two sons.
Compelled and empowered by God's undeserved and amazing grace toward her, Winnie demonstrated her love for God through service to him and to others. After training to become a Lutheran teacher at Concordia College, Seward, NE and Dr. Martin Luther College, New Ulm, MN, she taught at St. Peter's Lutheran School in Oak Grove (rural Juneau, WI) where she also directed the choir. She faithfully worked at her husband Armin's side on dairy farms in Wisconsin and Colorado. She devotedly nurtured and cared for her five children, instilling in them a love for the Lord Jesus by her words and example. She had a special place in her heart for local and world missions - wanting others to know her Savior - and supported both.
On December 16, 2022, the Lord in his infinite love and wisdom sent his angels to carry Winnie's soul to himself in heaven at the age of 91 years, 2 months, and 5 days.
She was preceded in death by her husband Armin in 2002, by her parents, by her brother Archie, by her sister Pearl Schmidt, and by her grandson Benjamin Zastrow.
Winnie is mourned by her daughter Sara Seubert and her husband, Ronald; by her son John and his wife, Denise; by her daughter Jane Harbach and her husband, Leroy; by her daughter Linda Gumm and her husband, Tim; by her son Daniel and his wife, Toni; by 14 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren; by sisters Audrey (Elwood) Damm and Eileen (Dennis) Zanto; other relatives and friends; and by her family and friends at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Lake Mills, WI.
Winnie's Christian Funeral Service will be held on December 27 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Lake Mills. Visitation will take place from 9:00 AM until the time of the service at 11:00 AM. The service of committal will take place following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Paul's Lutheran Church or Rainbow Hospice.
