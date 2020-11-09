There are not many people around anymore to tell us about the days gone by of the 1940s, but the surviving children of Walter and Mable Topel reached out to the Leader last week with some additional information on those early days on South Main Street in response to our column from a few weeks back on the Topels’. They wanted to set the record straight about what happened in those early days.
“Walter Topel never worked for Garth Everson. They knew each other because they both attended agricultural meetings.
"In the early 40s, Garth asked Walter if he would like to buy his farm. Walter said he did but didn’t have enough money. Garth told him if he could make a sizable down payment, he would carry him for the remainder.
"It is true that Garth chose Walter to buy his farm because Walter and Mable had a large family. Six sons and one daughter.
"Garth and his wife, Luella, were both alive when Walter purchased the Everson farm.
"Walter's family worked very hard to pay Garth for the farm. Besides the usual farming, they decided to have a cash crop to supplement their income, tobacco.
"It is our hope that the few remaining people from the 1940s will understand how Walter Topel and his family acquired the Everson property,” the family wrote to the Leader.
It just goes to show everyone remembers the facts differently. We’re sure the Topel family remembers working hard to sustain that property on the south side of town, and the family seems ready to do that again with the addition of the new service station coming this year.
