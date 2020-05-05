Teacher Appriciation
Dear editor,
Has there ever been a time in history when our public school teachers have been more appreciated?
Think about this: During this pandemic our teachers were given almost no notice to completely redesign the school day as we know it. There were no state agencies or national experts providing them with modified curriculum. Our local educators designed an entirely new way of instruction in a matter of a few days with amazingly creative plans.
This is Teacher Appreciation Week. Please reach out to any educators you know and thank them for the outstanding job they are doing and for always being there for our students.
Thank you teachers. You are appreciated!
Peg Storrs
Lake Mills
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.