Have you ever seen a photo of someone or read a person’s name and thought, “Hey, that person looks familiar” or gone, “Why do I know that name?”
Maybe you’ve grabbed this week’s copy of The Leader and thought Amber Gerber seems a bit familiar. Did I go to school with her? Do I know her parents? I’ve seen that face at the gas station/grocery store/ library/around town.
The answer is possibly yes.
You’ll be seeing my name a lot in the Leader as the new editor of the paper.
I’m a lifelong Lake Mills resident, as are my parents so I’ve seen the city change in my nearly 39 years of life.
I’m a self-described bookworm and avid library user who loves a variety of music genres and am looking forward to getting back to live concerts. I like movies and have a fondness for the type that can make you feel afraid of the dark, and spend a bit too much time perusing streaming services to find an entertaining TV show. Additionally, I have a 17-year-old red-eared slider turtle, whom I share my apartment with. Thankfully, she never complains about what I’m listening to on the record player.
So, how exactly did I get to the Lake Mills Leader’s editor’s computer? I graduated Lake Mills High School in 2001 and four years later graduated from University of Wisconsin-Whitewater with a bachelor of the arts after majoring in English with a writing emphasis and minoring in journalism. I started freelancing for The Courier newspaper covering Waterloo and Marshall (one of out sister publications) in fall of 2005, while at the same time working full-time as a hotel front desk clerk. I was hired full-time as a news assistant at The Courier in May 2006 and have been with Adams Publishing Group (formerly Hometown News Group) in a variety of editorial roles since then, most recently as the editor of The Courier and immediately prior to that as the assistant editor for the McFarland Thistle/Monona Grove Herald-Independent.
In my years as a journalist, I have covered more stories, taken more photos, and laid out more pages than I can fathom. I’ve seen the newspaper industry change rapidly to adapt to new technology and can remember the excitement when we finally had the ability to print full-color images on every page.
I’ve interviewed Olympic gold medalists, politicians of all levels, business owners, an amateur wrestler, WWII veterans, people living with life-threatening illnesses, artists, students and teachers at nearly every level of education, a Rhodes scholar, school district superintendents, municipal clerks, and a three-legged dog (well, not the dog, but his owner). I have covered local government and school districts of various sizes.
And I’m always looking forward to the next story.
As the new editor, I’m looking to tell more stories – the stories of the community, your stories through either written words, photos, or a combination of the two.
If you have an idea for a story, reach out to me. If there’s a new business opening, an upcoming public event, or anything else that may be of public interest, let me know. You can reach me at leadereditor@hngnews.com, 920-648-2334 or through the Lake Mills Leader Facebook page.