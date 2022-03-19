I have never felt comfortable when newspapers endorse specific candidates during election season. Back when I started at the company before it was purchased by Adams Publishing Group, the publisher would endorse statewide and national candidates based on his own political leanings.
I disliked these editorials. I would often try to impress upon readers the views did not necessarily reflect the local newspaper staff, especially because the majority of the other editorials we ran did reflect the local staff. It’s also why I turned away from putting together editorials; when you are a one-person operation people will pretty much assume any editorial is simply the editor’s opinion. Plus, let’s face it, my columns are kind of entertaining.
In all honesty, I don’t think newspapers should endorse any candidates. I don’t have some super-secret access to information the public is not privy to when it comes to elections that makes me say: hey, everyone, vote for this person. Maybe other newspaper staff in other locations do have some special insight not made to the public but I certainly don’t.
One of the major issues I have in endorsing specific candidates is the perceived bias that can result from this. If a paper endorses candidate A, does this mean the publication has been attempting to shine a better light on that person than their opponent? If candidate B wins, will the media outlet treat them differently than the candidate they did back?
I can tell you a lot about school boards and their functions. I can regale you with stories about boards that had long budget discussions that lasted for hours. I can outline how state funding for schools is determined. I can provide you information on the topics being discussed by the school board. But I can’t tell you who will be a better member of the school board.
What I do endorse is trying to get as much accurate information about the candidates and making your choice known in the election. I can encourage you to contact the candidates and ask them questions about their positions on certain topics.
And don’t forget to cast a vote even in the non-contested races and be sure you ask those candidates for answers to your questions, too.
Right now, we have one contested election as four people are vying for two open seats on the Lake Mills School Board. These people are willing to give up their time to help oversee the district. As someone who has sat through more board meetings than I can recall during my almost 16 years as a journalist I can tell you, based on my observations, no one serves on a school board or any other board or council because it’s a glamorous position that pays very well. If it were, you’d have a lot more people looking to serve as elected officials.
When it comes to any election, your vote should reflect what you personally believe; your ballot should be based on what information you have gathered about all the candidates. And it certainly won’t be swayed by me – I’m no political expert. I’m just like everyone else in trying to decide what candidates will best represent constituents.