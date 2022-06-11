I woke up on a Sunday morning to find my eyes were extremely itchy. And so it begins, I thought to myself, as I grabbed the eye drops that I keep in my refrigerator. Allergy season had officially arrived. My pre-emptive strike using medicated nasal spray since March could not stave off the pollen being distributed.
I try to have a sense of humor about my allergies: Why is it that something so small can make my body overreact? In the duration of human evolution, I have the genetics where pollen puts my histamine into overdrive. Why can’t I be allergic to something super perilous — like sharks or bears. Eyes start to water and sinuses get inflamed? Uh-oh, means there’s a bear nearby — good thing I have this allergy to alert everyone to the danger.
But no, I start to have a physical reaction and it means that plants are releasing pollen as part of the standard cycle. It seems to be a flaw in the human system.
The result is spending plenty of time (and money) on trying to find a way to combat the symptoms.
First line of defense — the nasal spray — had already been defeated. The pollen had penetrated.
Time to call in the second round – medicated eye drops, prescription strength but available from the pharmacy aisles. The drops are what I had been using for the past several years when my body decided it would kick into high gear when presented with the pollen. Of course, it wasn’t the perfect solution, but it was better than nothing.
The eye drops worked a bit too well. Sure, my eyes no longer itched, but they were so dried out to the point where even dousing my eyes with lubricating drops couldn’t alleviate the pain associated with the dryness. I spent several days not being able to watch TV, read or look at any type of screen device for entertainment purposes. It was miserable. Obviously, looking at a monitor for work wasn’t going to make things any easier. Plus, let’s just say my eyes appeared as if I had imbibed in some illegal substances – not exactly a professional look. It probably didn’t help that I was squinting a lot as if I was constantly trying to avoid bright lights.
I decided to move beyond the topical treatments. That’s right, I was going for the oral medication. In order to get the highest dosage of over-the-counter meds I needed a pharmacy associate’s assistance. I provided the card for the medication I needed and the woman promptly grabbed a box from the shelf.
“Can I see your license,” she said before entering my personal information into the computer.
My information is now in a database that is tracking how often I buy medications with pseudoephedrine.
Finally, my eyes were no longer itchy, nor did they feel as if someone had sucked all the moisture out of them. My eyes even started to water a bit due to high pollen counts. I could finally watch TV, which was good because the new season of “Stranger Things” had just been released, even though anything more than 90-minutes of screen time required at least an hour of eye rest. I could read for a couple hours. And my eyes didn’t appear as if I were on an illegal substance.
Victory. Or so I had thought. Until late last week when the pollen counts were higher than the previous week. Eye redness had returned, there was a faint itch and even a slight burning sensation.
Oh well, only a few more weeks of dealing with the allergens. Then hopefully I can enjoy the summer a bit more.