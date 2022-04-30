There are very few things that will inspire me to wake up before 9 a.m. on Saturday. I like to have the opportunity to sleep in at least one day per week and figured Saturday is typically my best option. But last weekend, my alarm was set to start its obnoxious beeping a few minutes before 7 a.m. on Saturday. The reason? The 15th annual Record Store Day.
RSD is the one day of the year (at least typically — last year there were three days held throughout the summer due to COVID) when people will line up outside of participating independent record stores and hope to snag exclusive titles. A friend once asked if RSD was like Black Friday. It’s similar to the unofficial start of the holiday shopping season in that people arrive early to stake out a spot in line. And the stores may offer sales on their regular-priced items. There are often even prize drawings. But, the two days are actually less similar.
More than half of the albums being released on RSD are exclusive and limited print. Unlike the Black Friday sales, where most of the items will show up on shelves again, though maybe at not a discounted price, once these albums are sold out they won’t be printed again. A bit less than half of what is being sold are RSD first, meaning there will be a limited number of those records on Record Store Day but more copies will be released at a later date. And a small number of titles are only released regionally, meaning they will only be given to record stores in specific areas.
I admit when I went to my first RSD, I was naive to the exclusive versus first concept. And I may have been a bit duped by the “exclusive” being a title that is regularly available, but on RSD was a picture disc or colored vinyl. What I’m looking for are the records that will only be sold on Record Store Day.
The day also differs from Black Friday in that the RSD releases are not offered at sale prices though the majority of releases are similarly priced to any other new release.
I will add that RSD has started a Black Friday event similar to Record Store Day though has fewer album offerings.
So there I was, driving to Madison in order to get to the store by 8 a.m. at the latest and hoping I wouldn’t run into any horse fair traffic. Last year, an hour before opening worked out well for me, so why not try to repeat the process? During the last 2021 RSD, I was among the first 10 people in line. This year, I was number 20 – not a terrible place, but not ideal. Since exclusives have a limited run, each store can only get a certain number of copies of each album. Sometimes it’s only a couple while other times the store might get 10 copies of the record.
There was only one album on my must-buy list — Tegan and Sara’s “Still Jealous” – and I had a feeling I’d be a bit disappointed if I ended up leaving the store without it. But, that’s what I get for not getting up sooner to get a place in line, I reminded myself.
As it started to get closer to 9 a.m., the line started to get longer. To keep myself occupied until the store opened, I tried to imagine what each of the customers was looking to purchase.
About 20 minutes before the store was set to open, the owner came outside to make an announcement about where the RSD albums would be located inside the store and how he would be staggering entry for customers. Then he said the only exclusive album that would be up at the counter would be the Taylor Swift 7-inch; he noted there were only 10 copies available and people were limited to one.
I felt a bit of relief. Perhaps some of the people at the front of the line were just there for that record, which meant A. My chance of getting the record I wanted had possibly improved a bit and B. The line would move a bit quicker if they were just doing a quick in-and-out at the store.
When I entered the store, I made a beeline for the Tegan and Sara release and found there were several copies still available. At the same time, the store announced the Taylor Swift release had sold out. While I couldn’t see the line of customers, I had a feeling some were going to leave after hearing that announcement.
I bought a few more non-RSD titles while at the store and ended up leaving without spending too much money. The entire process, from standing in line to exiting the story was a bit more than 90 minutes.
And it was absolutely worth being up by 7 a.m. on a Saturday.