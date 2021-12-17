Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, my family has been incredibly lucky to have experienced minimal impact from the virus. A few friends of mine who live in larger cities ended up diagnosed, but none of them needed hospitalization, though my friend who lives in Colorado came close to being admitted. A couple weeks ago, the person who cuts my hair said she and her husband both had experienced COVID a bit before Thanksgiving. Her symptoms were less mild than his and her husband didn’t even realize he had the virus until he took a test.
Some of these instances occurred before vaccines were available and mask mandates were put into place; others happened after the people were vaccinated and were regularly covering their faces in public.
A couple weeks ago, my family’s relationship with the pandemic changed. My mom’s younger sister was taken to the emergency room and diagnosed with COVID pneumonia. The Fort Atkinson hospital had no choice but to send her home; there were no beds for admission. The following night, she was taken by ambulance to the ER for having difficulties breathing. The hospital staff attempted to find her a bed in a neighboring hospital, but nothing was open in Stoughton, Edgerton or Janesville. Thankfully, they allowed her to stay in an ER room until a bed opened. Several hours later, my aunt was officially admitted to the hospital.
My aunt could not have any visitors into her room because of the diagnosis. She was required to remain quarantined and her only personal interactions were with the hospital staff. There was no need for a ventilator, but she was put on oxygen, which is actually common for someone with severe pneumonia.
When my mom went to visit her younger sister, the visit consisted of her talking to my aunt using a baby monitor and dropping off things for the hospital staff to take to the room. Earlier this week my aunt’s quarantine was lifted and family members were able to visit her in-person.
I should probably mention another aunt, my mom’s older sister, and her daughter both tested positive for COVID-19 at the same time as my other aunt. They were able to recover at home.
All three of them were vaccinated and boosted; I’m not completely sure on their masking habits though my mom’s older sister is required to wear one at work. Did I also tell you they all live in Lake Mills?
Maybe this is the point someone will say, “See, none of these measures protects people from getting COVID.” But, without masking or being vaccinated, would their cases of the virus be worse? It’s impossible to say. I don’t have a crystal ball that can see alternate outcomes based on what someone does or doesn’t do.
For some people, COVID-19 is a mild inconvenience; for people like my aunt, it means a hospital stay; and for too many the virus is fatal.
Recently, other members of my family have needed to get tested for COVID. None of them have tested positive.
In the past couple months, I’ve heard about more COVID-19 cases in Lake Mills than in the past year. I’m not going to say this means it’s running rampant in the community, but rather it’s now hitting closer to home despite the best efforts to avoid it.