I was the kid who looked forward to getting new school supplies each year. When the back-to-school displays started popping up at stores, I would wander over and start to decide what type of folders and notebooks I’d want. I would anticipate the school supply lists that would be posted in a display at Shopko and given out by the school.
The school supply aisles often had the distinctive smell of a fresh box of crayons – an overwhelming scent of waxy goodness. I’ve committed this smell to memory, much like the scent of fresh rain, stacks of books and campfires. It’s familiar and even a bit calming.
Speaking of crayons, while the supply list only demanded the 24-count box, I always wanted the 64 pack that featured multiple shades of each hue with names like thistle, mac and cheese, tangerine, and cerulean. (Elementary school Amber would probably squeal knowing adult Amber does have one of those huge Crayola boxes.)
For me, school supplies were a chance to showcase some of my interests and personality. I had a few of those 3-D image folders – the ones where you stared at the picture until your eyes adjusted enough to see a 3-D image. There were folders with animals or designs that caught my eye and I just had to have them. This is the point where I apologize to my parents for making them spend excess money for “designer” folders that would end up ripped by the end of the school year. I could have just had the 50-cent plain, single color pocket folders and still performed just as well in class. The same goes for notebooks.
Now, as someone born in the 1980s, there was one school supply that has always stood out as being the ultimate necessity – the trapper keeper; bonus points for the ones with Lisa Frank designs. I remember seeing a ban on trapper keepers for certain grades because “they are too bulky for our desks” and how part of me wanted to get the elaborate three-ring binder anyway, but being someone who abided by the rules I had to pass on getting one.
I recently saw trapper keepers have returned to the shelves in the original format of three ring binders with a half cover that’s sealed by Velcro. However, I didn’t see any with Lisa Frank designs. If you’re going to bring back the essentially 1980s and ‘90s school supply at least go all the way with it.
The most expensive school supply investment was the scientific calculator required for high school math classes. I’m thankful my family was never required to shell out the cash for a Texas Instruments graphing calculator because, in my opinion, a necessary school supply shouldn’t cost in the triple digits.
That reminds me of how a digital device has become a necessary school supply, but thankfully, most school districts provide them to students to use for schoolwork.
Imagine being a family with multiple children and needing to buy multiple Chromebooks or whatever districts choose to use. Heck, even a single digital device can be too expensive for some families.
Perhaps my love of school supplies has less to do with the actual products and more about what they represented – I loved school. Each year was a promise of something exciting to come. I couldn’t wait to hang up a backpack in the elementary school cubbies or get a locker in sixth grade. I looked forward to committing facts to memory, writing essays, and reading textbooks.
And, OK, the appeal of playing Math Munchers and Oregon Trail on the elementary school Apple IIe computers wasn’t lost on me either.
But even as an adult, I sometimes buy a pack of multicolored pens because there is just something about new supplies that brings a bit more joy to work or school.