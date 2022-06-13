I have never watched an episode of Seinfeld. I was too young when it was first released to care about it; in 1989 I was more interested in cartoons, “Family Matters,” “Full House” and “Growing Pains.” By the time Seinfeld reruns started to flood the airwaves, I had no interest in watching the show. And when it was put on streaming services, I still had no interest in viewing it.
I’ve met a few people who were surprised by this revelation and told me, “You have to watch it. It’s been ranked one of the top TV shows ever created.”
I simply say I’ve never had any interest.
But, if you really want to see a reaction, tell certain segments of the population that you disliked “Friends” and was happy when it finally ended. Let them know you watched a few episodes and decided, “Nah, just don’t find it interesting.” See them react as if you told them you really have
I have what people like to refer to as unpopular opinions about pop culture, especially when it comes to things that are supposed to be revered as something amazing. On the flipside, I find some things that are supposed to be pop culture duds more entertaining.
Here are my pop culture confessions:
• I finally watched “Titanic” 10 years ago. It was airing on TV with limited commercials and I decided why not see what all the fuss was about. When it was released people were heading to see it in the theater multiple times. I thought the visual effects were good for the time it was created and the costume and set design was great. But the overall story? Meh.
• I prefer “Grease 2” to “Grease.” I chalk this up to having access to the sequel before seeing the original movie. Also, I like the music from the second one better. I have one friend who agrees with me on this front and even though we know sequels are supposed to be inferior, we’d rather watch Michelle Pfeiffer sing about a “Cool Rider” than Olivia Newton-John pine for John Travolta.
• I have no interest in watching "Avatar" and even less interest in the fact a sequel is finally arriving. Or at least it’s supposed to be created and released in the near future. There is nothing about the movie that appeals to me even though it’s critically acclaimed.
• I found “Game of Thrones,” the TV show and books, to be bloated. My friend said, “This show is made for you, Amber. There are dragons and it’s kind of like ‘Lord of the Rings.’” Firstly, it is nothing like “Lord of the Rings.” Secondly, there are just too many characters. I tried reading the first book of the series and felt the need to track which character aligned with who and was part of what family. I watched the first season of the show and each time I finally remembered which actor was which character and how they fit into the entire GoT world, the character would be killed off. I never knew what storyline was important and what storyline was just in there to fill time and space.
• “The Sandlot” is the best sports movie ever. It has baseball; it has a dog; it has s’mores; it has every element of summer that you can recall from being a kid – carnivals, fireworks, swimming and lack of parental supervision. It has one of the greatest phrases that I still use today, “You’re killing me, Smalls.”
• Nirvana was overrated. Sorry, I know plenty of people thought Kurt Cobain was a brilliant musician, but I don’t get the appeal. There are plenty of other grunge bands that existed in the 1990s who were fronted by singers who didn’t sound like they were mumbling.
• Stephen King needs to edit his work. King is one of my favorite writers, but some of his books could really use some tightening up. Does “The Tommyknockers” really need the random anti-nuclear storyline? Did “The Stand” really need to be that long of a book? King himself said anything you write should have 10% of the first draft content removed. Perhaps instead of making the cuts himself, he should let an editor go through and slash some of the storylines that aren’t necessary. It would certainly help with the pacing and decrease the parts readers have to slog through to get to the action.