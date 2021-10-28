I wanted to cap off the final October edition with a column about a short period in college when a few friends and I decided to investigate what is considered one of the most haunted college campuses in Wisconsin.
It was October 2002, and I was a sophomore at UW-Whitewater. I had made friends with a few freshmen through the college’s forensics team and while we bonded over our mutual interests, we learned each of us was obsessed with ghost hunting TV shows. It was the first time I’d had the opportunity to talk about the possible real supernatural occurrences the shows liked to make viewers believe they had seen and heard.
The four of us knew a bit about the university’s haunted past. There were rumors and websites about the hidden tunnel found in a sorority house, the weird noises heard at the center for the arts, the evil book in the library, and the numerous ghostly presences in the dorms.
As students who stayed on campus during the weekend, we had a lot of time to spare on Friday and Saturday nights. So as any young adult would do, we decided to see if we could find proof of any of the supposed haunts.
We knew the sorority house tunnel was out; we didn’t think showing up at the door and saying, “Hi, can we search your basement for spirits?” would go over too well. There wasn’t too much excitement in the arts building, unless you counted the students who were rehearsing for upcoming shows. Nothing scary about that.
As someone who worked at the campus library, I asked about the cursed book. It was inside a caged area, but not because it was evil – it was just old and delicate. Anyone was welcome to ask to see the Latin hymnal. Other than the interest in the age of the book, there was nothing overtly scary about it.
I was living in Fricker Hall at the time, where specters had been known to spend time in the basement. Now, I spent my fair share in the basement of the dorm because it’s where the washing machines and dryers were located. I would often do wash during the early mornings on the weekend – like 1 a.m. early – because a. I was awake and b. most people weren’t doing laundry at that time. Every so often I’d feel like someone was in the basement with me. I blame my overactive imagination and the fact I watched a lot of scary movies. Honestly, the scariest thing that happened to me in the basement was when someone who was impatient decided to plop my wet clothes on a dusty table. And that was more rude than scary.
One night in mid-October, we decided to follow up with the witches’ tower, an old water tower located on campus. The tower was surrounded by a fence, obviously to deter people from breaking into what is probably considered a local landmark. The strange thing about the fence was the spires on top. Instead of being straight, they pointed toward the tower. As if trying to prevent something from getting out. You’d think if the city wanted to keep people from trespassing, the spires would be pointed outward to deter anyone from climbing over.
We walked the perimeter of the fence one night, shining flashlights at the tower and keeping our voices low. There was even talk of trying to boost someone over the fence to get a closer look, but no one wanted to have to call emergency services if that person ended up injured by the spires or had no way to get out of the fenced area. We hoped to see or hear something off. In all honesty, we probably hoped we wouldn’t see something. The last thing any of us needed was to suddenly be haunted by an angry witch ghost. Nothing out of the ordinary occurred. What we ended up seeing were stumbling students who may have imbibed in too much alcohol. Their voices carried. But maybe, they were the reasons the ghosts weren’t showing up – as a spirit would you really want to have to deal with someone who drank too much and may have, as they say in competitive eating contests, a reversal of fortune.
Our collegiate ghost hunting group disbanded after two weekends. The appeal had worn off. Were we just too impatient to wait for any type of supernatural happening or did we suddenly realize it made no sense to spend our weekends searching out ghosts. Our ghost hunting adventures are still part of my best memories from being at UW-W. I raise a flashlight to all those campus ghost hunters who came before and after us – I hope their searches were more fruitful, or at least as memorable, as the ones my friends and I encountered.
I hope you all have a happy Halloween this year, filled with many treats, minimal tricks, and lots of fun.