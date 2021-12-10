There are plenty of classic pieces of literature that people know the storyline to, even if they haven’t read the source material. You don’t need to read “Romeo and Juliet” to know it’s about people from opposing families who fall in love and eventually end their romance in death. There’s been two films made from one of Shakespeare’s play of tragic love, plus plenty of other renditions of the story, including “West Side Story,” Gnomeo and Juliet,” and even “Warm Bodies” – a very loose zombie take on the tale.
At this time of year, Charles Dickens comes to the forefront of holiday films with “A Christmas Carol.” I admit, despite my love of reading, I could never get through anything by Dickens. However, movie renditions of the book made sure me and plenty of others knew the story of Ebenezer Scrooge and how the personifications of Christmases past, present and future made him turn from his miserly ways.
Everyone seems to have their favorite screen retelling of the story. Some people like the traditional films that follow the bulk of Dickens’ novel, though might make a few tweaks. Then there are people like me.
My first introduction to A Christmas Carol was the 1983 cartoon, “Mickey’s Christmas Carol,” featuring the Disney characters in the roles. Of course, millionaire duck Scrooge McDuck plays Ebenezer Scrooge and Mickey plays Bob Cratchit. It uses the 19th century timeline and follows most of the original plotline. We had the movie on VHS and would watch it during the holidays when I was young. It combined classic literature with popular cartoon characters. And people said cartoons were bad for children; this one introduced many people to classic works yet did it in an entertaining way. Darn that Disney, trying to entertain and educate us.
While this was a decent version, something better came along the way when I was 10. I am referring to “The Muppet Christmas Carol,” which my family and I saw at the Fort Atkinson movie theater. (Yes, for those of you who were unaware Fort once had a theater downtown until it was demolished a couple decades ago.) Sure, some of the characters were played by humans, such as Michael Caine as Scrooge, but here was Kermit, Miss Piggy, Fozzie, Gonzo and so many more Muppets featured in the roles. This was so much better than a cartoon. Plus, there were musical numbers, including Statler and Waldorf (the pair of older men who heckle the Muppets from their opera box) singing “Marley and Marley.”
In my eyes, this is the best Muppet adaptation movie (sorry, “Muppet Treasure Island,” but you just disappointed me). I mean, who doesn’t want to see Miss Piggy as Mrs. Cratchitt talking about how Scrooge is stingy and badly dressed? And Gonzo playing Charles Dickens who serves as a narrator and adds commentary to what he sees. There was plenty of humor for the audience to enjoy while at the same time delivery themes about the importance of giving back and being thankful for what you have, no matter how little you possess.
Of course, I don’t want you to think I can only enjoy Dickens in a form appealing to children. I just wanted to build up to my favorite A Christmas Carol adaptation. Since I enjoy a good comedy, and have always enjoyed the works of Bill Murray, the one version of Dickens tale that I must watch every holiday season is “Scrooged.” Yeah, it’s a loose adaptation of the novel where our main character is Frank Cross and not Ebenezer Scrooge and the ghosts of Christmas past, present and future look nothing like transparent spirits. I remember the first time seeing this movie and realizing, “Hey, that’s Ma Fratelli” or “Look, it’s Zed from Police Academy.” (What can I say, it was the ‘80s, my family had a VCR and we watched a lot of movies.)
This modern-at-the-time movie gave us an update on “A Christmas Carol” and made it funny. It gave us some ridiculous ghosts. But in the end, the Scrooge stand-in still learns his lesson.
After thinking about “A Christmas Carol,” maybe I should give reading it another try. Then again, I wonder if the book will be able to live up to the expectations set by the many film versions.