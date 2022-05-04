It’s hard to believe that we have headed into May already! You can tell that we are nearing the end of the school year due to the flurry of activities in the district: spring concerts, athletic games, scholarship night, and graduation. In addition to all of the student activities, the district is also working on facilities planning, and we are continuing this conversation with the public after a pause in communication. The pause was intentional since we needed time to be responsive to your feedback from the survey you took last fall, and we knew we had more work to do.
It’s been a little over a year since the school district conducted a competitive Request For Proposals process to engage the professional services of Eppstein Uhen Architects (EUA) and J.H. Findorff & Sons Construction, and we have continued to meet regularly with this team to analyze your feedback. Additionally, this past winter and spring we worked closely with the Department of Transportation, the City of Lake Mills, and with our financial advisor to find solutions to some of the concerns that were raised. We will continue to work with our partners to make sure our proposal to you, our stakeholders, makes sense for today and for the future.
We want to continue to hear from you, so we have scheduled additional opportunities for these conversations. Please plan to attend one of the sessions or reach out to me personally with any questions or feedback you have. The dates are in the facilities flyer that was mailed to you, but we have changed the location to the elementary gym instead of the elementary art room.