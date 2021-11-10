When I was growing up, my dad was absent for two consecutive weeks each year – he’d be gone during Father’s Day but would make it back to watch the Saturday morning Town and Country Days parade. If you asked 6-year-old Amber where her dad went during this time, she would say he was “playing Army.”
My dad was a member of the Wisconsin Army National Guard Fort Atkinson infantry unit. He stayed with the guard for 20 years, which is a significant commitment. I did the math based on the number of weekends and weeks he trained. Not counting the time outside of the regularly scheduled drill dates, my dad devoted 720 days – or nearly two entire years – training to protect Wisconsin and the United States. This also means more than 450 total Saturdays and Sundays he had to wake up early instead of getting to sleep in and 220 weeks when he’d go from working at a factory five days to doing drills for two days and then returning to work for five days before having a day off. Depending on the season, his week might include coaching summer youth softball or youth soccer.
Growing up with a parent in the National Guard meant having my dad gone to train one weekend a month; though he came home each night we didn’t see him during the daytime hours since he left home before the sun came up and came back around supper time. It meant for the two weeks in June my siblings, Mom and I would all sleep in the living room and watch scary movies while he went through drills at Fort McCoy.
But it’s the little things about his time in the service that stick out the most to me – wanting to help polish my dad’s boots (the novelty of this activity was appealing), pretending to camp in the yard using his one-man tent, and going to the armory and getting to check out the ginormous tank (to a small child, anything bigger than a standard car seemed huge).
I can remember the brushes used to polish his combat boots – the small, round one to apply the black shoe polish and the larger rectangle brush to buff out the scratches. None of the other shoes at our house had to be polished since much of our footwear were sneakers, so I knew those boots must have been important to get that type of treatment. We’d sit outside on the steps and polish the boots, not until they shined, because leather doesn’t have the ability to be shiny enough to see your face in, but until the footwear looked more presentable and less like someone had been wearing them for who knows how many consecutive hours.
The one-man tent was popular during summer, when my siblings and friends would pretend we were camping in the woods. We’d crawl into the tent to “sleep” and I remember it always felt warm inside the tent during the daylight hours. We’d also use the scratchy wool army blankets to sit on when we were outside.
My dad’s time in the service also meant each of my immediate family members had what we referred to as a guard blanket. These were poncho liners used by troops to help keep them dry and worked well as a light cover during humid summer months. My dad told me the Wisconsin guard stopped providing new members with this as part of their standard-issued gear, much to the disappointment of any of the troops who heard how great these liners were. Thankfully, the base commissaries still sell them. I am even more thankful the item can be purchased at Fort McCoy since my parents needed to replace one of their guard blankets in the past couple years.
Getting to sit in the army tank was a big deal. I don’t remember if we’d want to go with Dad to the armory or if it was a situation where we had to go along. Either way, going to Fort Atkinson meant someone might lower the indoor hoops and give us a basketball to shoot around. And at least a couple times it meant getting to go inside the tank that would occasionally be in the building. Here I was, getting the opportunity to sit inside a real military vehicle and learn what the interior looked like or what troops saw when they were manning the weapons at the top of the tank.
Dad being in the guard was just part of my family’s routine, much like Sunday lunch at my grandparents’ house.
My dad no longer spends two weeks in June at Fort McCoy though he’s discovered the on-base hotel is a great option for lodging when he and my mom go to Cranberry Fest. He doesn’t have to wear any type of uniform or polish any of his footwear. With no more weekend drills, Dad can be home to watch every Badger football game. And camping always involves a camper and not a one-person pitch tent.
But, we still have the guard blankets and, I’m sure if I look in one of the closets, there may just be a bit of camouflage apparel still hanging up.