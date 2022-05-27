Ah, high school graduation season. A time when families are trying to coordinate parties, bakeries are getting busy with cake orders and sales of Dr. Seuss’ “Oh, the Places You’ll Go” seems to be on an upward trend.
It’s the time of year when I remember that as each year passes I’m further and further removed from the graduating seniors. When I first started as a journalist, the graduating class was only five years younger than me. Now, the distance has reached 21 years. Much like a lot of other adults, I’m going to provide some unsolicited advice. I like to think that, since I have only four months left before I turn 40, that I’ve gained some wisdom in my years.
Here it is:
• Never underestimate the importance of having comfortable shoes. Even if your place of employment has a footwear dress code, find a way to make your shoes comfy. From experience, even if you aren’t on your feet much at work, uncomfortable footwear can make Friday feel a bit like Monday.
• The struggle is real, whether it be educationally, financially, emotionally, physically or any other -ally. Maybe you’ve been fortunate enough to not have struggled with anything up to this point in your life, but the struggles will come. And while each of us will face our own challenges, we all have them. Be sure to reach out to someone when you struggle to get a bit of support, sometimes just having the chance to vent can help alleviate the impact of any struggle.
• Don’t let someone’s station in life impact how you treat them. The clerk at Kwik Trip deserves the same courtesy as the head of a Fortune 500 company. It doesn’t matter if one is deemed more successful than others just because of the job title they hold, how much money they make, etc.; people deserve to be treated with humanity. Granted, there may be some exceptions, but for the most part everyone deserves courtesy.
• Change is inevitable. When I was younger, one of my favorite TV shows was the short-lived “My So-Called Life.” To paraphrase the main character, there are people in your life who know you a certain way others can’t because they’ve seen you change — they’ve let you change. I’m not the same person I was 21 years ago, 15 years ago and so-forth. I think of my family and friends who have seen these shifts in who I am; at no point have they insisted I go back to the way I once was and that’s part of letting someone change. Offer the same to the people you know. Let them change.
• We’re all just winging it. In case you didn’t know, most adults are playing it by ear. At 39, there are still a lot of things I have no clue about. Occasionally I joke that I’m still trying to figure out what I want to do when I grow up. But it’s true, we’re all just trying to figure things out. Adults will even question their decisions, wondering if it was the right one. And sometimes it’s not.
• Indulge in the small pleasures. I love slushies (possibly too much); there’s something about the crunchiness of the ice that I just really enjoy. I encourage you to relish the small pleasures you find in life. Sometimes we’re so focused on the big goals we want to achieve that we overlook those little moments of joy we can find in the ordinary. Maybe it’s the smell of comfort food being made, the laugh of a friend,or the velvety texture of a canine’s ears. Don’t take for granted these small pleasures that make life enjoyable.
• Eventually, you’ll ask for help with technology. Or you’ll have to ask a younger person what phrases like ‘on fleek’ or ‘Gucci’ mean. You kids still use those phrases, right? One day you’ll wake up and realize you’re out of touch with youth and pop culture; you’ll find yourself asking for help with the newest technology and you’ll use the phrase similar to “When I was your age…..” Don’t panic, it happens to the best of us.