Some people call me Bert.
This makes very little sense to most individuals. Why would family members and some friends call me Bert? I mean, the only Bert most people know is the yellow Muppet from Sesame Street who loves pigeons and keeping his space tidy, and I really have nothing in common with him.
The story starts with a cake, specifically a birthday cake. I can’t remember the exact year, though I must have been old enough to order my own birthday cake from Sentry. I can’t quite remember if I drove myself to the grocery store or if someone else took me. I do remember I picked out the design I wanted and, on the order slip, wrote that the text on the cake should read “Happy Birthday Amber.”
A few days later I picked up the cake and was surprised to see the phrase “Happy Birthday Ambert” piped on the top. I honestly have no idea how Amber was misinterpreted as Ambert. Did I think the expression needed to be ended in an exclamation point that was sloppily written so the bakery staff read it as a T and not a punctuation mark? I can’t recall, though I have my doubts that was the case.
Whatever happened, I laughed off the misspelling and my family decided to drop the first couple letters of my name and go with Bert.
During my second year of college, some new friends were talking about nicknames and I brought up the Bert story. Since then, they’ve referred to me as Bert.
There are other friends who call me by my last name and a few who are likely to call me by my first and last name, but, instead of leaving a pause, go with Ambergerber. There’s also a select group of people who have only known me as Iambic PentUpAnger (Iambic for short), the name I used when I volunteered with the Madison roller derby.
I’ve often been interested in nickname origins. Did it refer to some embarrassing childhood moment? The shortening of a formal name? Something ironic? A descriptor?
When I met my friend Bayley in college, it was several months before I learned that Bayley was his last name, not his first name. His first name was Matt, but with several other people in our friend group with the same first name, everyone went by their last name or a set of initials.
I have friends whom I’ve actually never called by their formal names; Alex has never been Alexandra and I can’t imagine calling Josh by the full-name of Joshua. It would feel as if I was referring to someone other than my friend.
There was one potential nickname that I’m glad never stuck. When I was much younger, some kid on my brother’s soccer team misheard my name as hamburger. For a short period of time, I was known as Hamburger. I’m really glad the later mash of my first and last name didn’t have that result either. I mean Bert, I’m fine with that; Gerber, eh, I’ll answer to it; but Hamburger? Yeah, I’m going to pass on that one.