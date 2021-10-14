There is a sense of glee running through my body. It has to do with what I’ve been seeing showing up around Lake Mills. Pumpkins, skeletons, witches, giant spiders, even a werewolf. It’s the most wonderful time of the year – at least, in my opinion. Halloween season is my favorite time of the year — probably because things I could talk about for hours are brought up in regular conversation.
The general consensus is that it’s acceptable to be obsessed with all things scary during October. And for someone whose pretty fond of the scary-side of entertainment, it means that my love of movies and books that have the ability to induce nightmares is celebrated and not thought of as a bit strange. I mean, you talk about your obsession with certain film franchises in October and people ask you for movie recommendations; you mention it in March and most people don’t want to hear your Ted Talk on how George Romero was commenting on consumerism in “Dawn of the Dead.”
For me, Halloween has always been more about fun than any other holiday. There’s no stress for anyone to create the perfect dinner or trying to coordinate schedules for exchanging gifts. Sure, you could put pressure on yourself to have the best costume, but as an adult I found using my creativity to make an outfit is more fun than getting one off the shelf even if it means my Little Dead Riding Hood doesn’t have a peasant-style white shirt.
Halloween has been the one time a year when children are encouraged to take candy from strangers. As a child it is implanted in your developing brain to never take candy from a stranger, but for one day a year, you could flaunt that rule — or at least when I went trick-or-treating. Maybe parents these days tend to keep their offspring visiting only people they know to ask for candy instead of going to various neighborhoods.
Also, the October holiday is often more about spending time with friends instead of family. Don’t get me wrong, getting to spend time with extended family during the big holidays is great but as a youth I always found getting to spend time with my friends trick-or-treating and watching scary movies and TV shows was a lot of fun. Though, I admit, watching horror movies with my immediate family was never frowned upon, be it during Halloween season or any other part of the year.
It’s not just the fact October has been tabbed for the month for all things scary; it’s everything else associated with this time of year that has made it the one I most look forward to.
It’s how the trees burst with shades of orange and red and crunchy leaves litter the sidewalks and roads. I look forward to watching these colors appear because even though it means winter isn’t too far away, it’s still one of the more impressive feats of root-based living things.
I find the weather to be the perfect combination of still being pleasant enough to be outside, even if you have to throw on a hoodie.
And, yes, even though I’m not a fan, it’s how everything comes in a pumpkin-spice scent or flavor. (Though if a baked good is made with pumpkin, I won’t turn it down.) I figure, if pumpkin spice makes someone’s day, who am I to deny that or even mock it?
I plan to enjoy spooky season in a laid-back type of way. I’ll watch some of my holiday favorite films and carve a pumpkin or two. Hopefully, I will get together with some friends for a corn maze and complete my annual reading of “Something Wicked This Way Comes” by Ray Bradbury — and buying plenty of candy for the annual Witches Night Out happening downtown later this month.