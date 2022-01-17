If you were to ask my family and friends what activity they most associate with me, reading would be among the top answers. (I’d also accept writing and going to concerts.) I try to get in some reading time each day. I can’t tell you exactly when the habit began but I know that in elementary school I was already staying up past my bedtime, flashlight in hand and sitting under blankets so no one would know I was still awake and reading.
For the past several years, I have challenged myself to read a certain number of books each year; the number fluctuated between 35 and 45. It seems a bit high, but when you include comic books, poetry books or short-story collections, that number doesn’t seem as daunting.
This year, I’m not setting a reading goal that is based on quantities. To truly challenge myself I need to be concerned less with how much I read, but what I read. It’s why I’ve decided in 2022 I’m going to focus on diversifying my reading habits. I plan to read outside of my favorite genre more often and find more diverse voices. I want more stories where the main character has little in common with me. I want books that are in genres I normally wouldn’t put on my TBR (to-be-read list) like westerns, romance, science-fiction, fantasy and biographies.
For most of the required reading we do in high school, the authors tend to be white American or European males and they tend to write from that perspective. I am trying to read more books written by people of color, individuals who are from South America, Asia or Africa, and members of the LGBTQ+ community. I want perspectives that I have personally never experienced.
When it comes to genres, I tend to gravitate toward certain ones. If you’ve read some of my past columns, you may have noticed I’m a bit of a horror film fan. That extends into my reading choices as well. And at the top of my most read author list is Stephen King. But as much as I love the bestselling writer, I know there are plenty of other people who are putting out some great books in the genre. Likewise, I have friends who have recommended science fiction and fantasy series to me, but I haven’t delved into those yet. This is the year I’m going to see if I can find an appealing book in those genres, outside of J.R.R. Tolkien ,that is.
Not every book I pick up this year is going to be finished. If at a certain point the book isn’t enjoyable to read, I’ll pick up something else. Life is too short to push yourself to finish a book that you loathe reading. Besides, I have plenty of years of required reading to know sometimes you just don’t connect with a book, but you must finish. (I’m talking about you, Ernie Hemingway.)
I’m looking forward to seeing where my exploration of reading outside my regular genre will take me. Who knows, maybe I’ll discover that after years of reluctance, I actually do like westerns or science fiction. But I’ll never know if I don’t give it a try.