Last week I arrived home after a day of work to an obnoxious beeping noise in my apartment.
“Beep beep beep Low battery beep beep beep.” Less than 10 minutes later the message would repeat.
My smoke detector needed new batteries– obviously something I wanted to be alerted about for my safety.
Changing the batteries in my smoke detector requires getting out my two-step ladder and standing on the top so I can reach the device. Each time I used the ladder that evening, all I could think was “Don’t fall! Don’t fall! Don’t fall!”
Yes, I did something against the caution of others: I used it without the presence of another person.
But, what was I going to do? Call someone to come over to my place so they could watch me change the batteries? Or let the beeps continue through the entire night until someone would be willing to come over the next day to watch me change the batteries?
I took my chances alone on the step ladder and thankfully didn’t falter.
A year after I graduated college, I had a friend who was living alone in an apartment in Milton. She hated living alone, partly because she was afraid of slipping in her shower, knocking herself unconscious and no one realizing she was missing for a few days.
I can tell you a similar thought crossed my mind when I was changing the smoke detector batteries. I really didn’t want to be found on my living room floor with a giant bump on my head, a broken bone, or worse.
I imagined police officers breaking down my door when no one was able to get in contact with me on the phone. Well, I’m sure the property manager would be super happy to replace the door. Then when the EMTs arrived I would have to explain how I injured myself. And finally, I’d have to tell my family why I couldn’t answer the phone.
“Yup, that’s right, standing on the top step of my step ladder without any supervision or someone to hold it steady. Yes, I know better than to do that.”
I had the distant thought of the insurance company deciding it would not cover the medical care, and getting a letter in the mail stating claim denied – “accident could have been prevented but customer chose to climb on top step of step ladder without anyone else present.”
Maybe it would result in the step ladder company having to add warning labels on its items. And then customers would look at the label, shake their heads and think “Who would be dumb enough to stand on the top step off the step ladder without anyone else present?” Kind of like my reaction to the warning labels on hair dryers telling people not to use the device in water. Wasn’t that just common sense?
As you can tell, I didn’t fall off the step ladder. This time. But it did remind me that living alone has its challenges. There are the obvious financial repercussions of not having someone else to split any of the bills with. Sure, there’s savings on having only one person use the utilities but the internet cost doesn’t change whether its five people paying for it or one person responsible for the bill.
Then there are the less significant impacts, like not having another person to assist with the household tasks, such as grocery shopping, washing the dishes, etc. that can make living alone less than ideal.
As for any danger associated with living alone, I can assure you that even if I shared my apartment with another person, there’d still be a chance for peril. I could easily slip in the shower and knock myself unconscious and not be discovered for hours because I could be home alone when that happens.
Thankfully, I don’t have any plans to use the top step of the step ladder anytime soon – at least not without some advance planning to ensure someone is there to spot me and call for an ambulance if I happen to fall.