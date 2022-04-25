It’s been raining lately and the low nooks tucked into our parks, edging our drainage areas, and lining the Glacial Drumlin trail are filling with water. From these lovely wetlands the calls of frogs are reaching out: the high sing-song of the Spring Peepers; the Boreal Chorus Frog sounding like a thumb raking down a comb’s edge; and the guttural growling of Northern Leopard Frogs. We were in a drought last year and this rain brings hope that this year will be different. And yet, the area which I first heard a Leopard Frog call is still dry and I wonder what may have happened to them.
Yesterday, I saw a large velvety brown butterfly. Its wings, a sprinkle of blue dots along an edge of bright yellow, fluttered as it settled onto the trunk of a tree. It amazed me. Where is its food source? How can it survive when, just last night, it was snowing?! This butterfly is called a Mourning Cloak and it feeds on the sap of trees—particularly oaks. It can live as long as ten months, hibernating through the winter as an adult. Spring is actually its mating season. The butterfly which I saw in sunny patch along the Glacial Drumlin Trail lived through a brutal winter and was nearing the end of its life. Its wings were a bit tattered at this point and I imagine that many of us feel the same. Truly, I admire that butterfly’s dogged determination and ultimate optimism to spread its wings in a patch of sun and revel in the first blushes of spring.
Did you notice that an osprey pair is back at Korth Park and that white pelicans are again checking out our lake? I’ve seen a few swallows dipping and diving, however, the insects which they feed on seem scarce and a part of me worries that the swallows have “out kicked their coverage” (as my husband would say.) Hopefully, this upcoming warm spell will bring a release of flying insects.
Spring is brought by lengthening daylight and carried by the wind—The wind helps fuel migrations, break up lake ice, and add much needed oxygen back into the lake’s waters after a long winter of depletion. In fact, the wind’s energy drives the lake’s seasonal “turnover” or “mixing”. Turnover happens when the oxygen rich surface water is warmed to its highest density temperature (39°F) and then sinks, pushing down through deeper water. The deeper water brings up nutrients and debris from its depths which can fuel an early algae bloom. On Rock Lake, mixing continues until all the lake water is an even 39°F. At this point, oxygen levels are the highest throughout the lake at any point of the year, typically 11 mg/L. During the summer months, the lake will separate into layers with the top layer having oxygen levels at 9-10 mg/L and the lower levels (30-60 ft) losing its oxygen levels and becoming anoxic (below 2 mg/L).
Spring is transitions cloaked in contradictions. It is a time of richness: rains, winds, sun and plenty of oxygen in our waters. It is transformations--- and a comforting promise.