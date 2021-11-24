If you were to invite me to Thanksgiving dinner, I would be willing to bring something like dinner rolls, macaroni and cheese, or a pie. But I have to warn you, none of those foods will be made from scratch. They will be bought from a store either ready to eat or requiring minimal effort on my part. Some people really find joy in cooking and baking, spending the time to create something from scratch. I’m not one of those people.
If you really want me to bring something to dinner, I’d prefer to offer you my Exploding Kittens. Or maybe the Oregon Trail or any relatively easy to learn and play card or board game for before or after eating.
When I first joined up with my now-on-hiatus (thanks, COVID) book club close to half the members were into board and card games. In fact, one of the people in the group has published a couple games. Club members started to bring games to play at the meetings and we met a few times to just play games. My friend even hosts weekly board game nights at various locations in Madison, now that places have opened for customers. I discovered the fun of sitting around a table and playing games for a few hours.
A couple years ago, I introduced my parents to the wonders of Exploding Kittens, a relatively easy to learn card game where each player has one objective – don’t let the cats explode. If you get the dreaded explosion card the only way to stay in the game is to use a diffuse card. No diffuse card? Boom. We played a few rounds several years ago on Thanksgiving – it was more entertaining than watching football or taking the traditional post-turkey nap.
I’ve also introduced my family to The Oregon Trail with its 8-bit illustrations and calamities of fording the river, breaking a leg and, everyone’s least favorite, getting dysentery. Again, simple gameplay where you lay out cards to form the “trail” and encounter challenges along the way. The game is an analog version of the original Oregon Trail many people remember playing on the Apple IIe computers. There’s even a hunting expansion game.
And while I haven’t introduced this one to my family, I have a couple versions of Munchkin and Gloom for those interested in card games.
If you’re looking for a board game, I’ve got several of those ready to go. There’s Hocus Pocus and Horrified, both cooperative games where players work together to defeat witches or classic monsters. I can offer various versions of Monopoly (Scooby-Doo, KISS and original), Life (Pirates of the Caribbean) and a 1990s-era Mall Madness. Or at least I hope my parents still have that last one at their place.
And I suppose, if you really insist, I could go out and buy one of the more popular modern games like Ticket to Ride, Settlers of Catan or Pandemic (too soon?). I would be more than willing to pick up a copy of Operation or Clue to bring to Thanksgiving, but I draw the line at Risk, chess and checkers.
Of course, if you were to invite me to Thanksgiving, I’d bring a dish to pass if you asked. But don’t be surprised if the dinner rolls or cheese and crackers comes with a side of Exploding Kittens.