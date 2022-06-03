When Lake Mills School Resource Officer Jessica Johnson asked if I would be interested in participating in the LMPD’s citizen police academy, I didn’t hesitate much. I looked at the commitment time and considered if I could actually attend based on what day it was going to be held. Things seemed to fall into place to allow me to participate.
I won’t lie that my initial reason for joining the CPA was the opportunity to drive a police car. Several years ago when I was working at one of the Leader’s sister publications, I attended a citizen police academy and the one week I missed was driving a police car. I was a bit bummed that I missed out on that and thought I wouldn’t get another chance. When I was given a second opportunity, I wasn’t going to pass it up. I mean, when else would I actually be encouraged by a police officer to drive faster?
We had the driving day on a Saturday beginning at 8 a.m. You all know how I feel about mornings and having to be functional before 9 a.m. but I made it work. After the classroom portion, we headed out to the Seljan parking lot for behind-the-wheel. I admit it felt a bit like deja vu since this was the same location where I would practice driving when I was just shy of 16.
There were three driving tasks to complete – snaking between cones forward, snaking between cones in reverse, and taking a last-moment direction to either go left or right. Of course, cones were involved. I apologize to the public works department for the cones I smushed while weaving through the cones backward. At least I wasn’t made to parallel park!
Obviously, driving a police car wasn’t the only hands-on CPA experience. The second to last week was learning to use deadly force (aka firearms). Going into class that day I hadn’t made up my mind if I was going to fire a gun. But as the time arrived to use the indoor shooting range, I decided to not pass up the opportunity.
This was only the second time I’d fired a gun; the first time was when I wrote a story about the reopening of an outdoor pistol range and the gun club members offered the chance for me to try it out. I fired the gun twice and didn’t come close to hitting the target.
This time was different – I actually hit the target. OK, so the target was closer this time, but still, it felt like an accomplishment. I even asked for the target to be backed up so I could be a bit more challenged. I ended up firing two different guns and shot them each multiple times. Just call me Amber Oakley, as my co-workers jokingly called me the day after the firearms class.
I don’t know who was more surprised that I actually enjoyed the target shooting – myself or my family. It’s not a hobby I plan to take up but I’m glad I had the opportunity.
There’s a lot more I could say about my time in CPA, but I’ve decided to limit myself to some of the other highlights:
• Putting on the dog-bite suit is the closest thing to feeling like the Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man I’ll ever encounter.
• When you run a car’s license plates through the system, it will flag Canadian plates.
• 10-54 is code for livestock in the highway.
• The passenger seat headrest in a patrol car doubles as a printer.
• The police department’s evidence room has a very specific smell to it, due to what is kept there.
• According to one of my CPA classmates getting tazed feels a lot different from what you’d expect. (No, I didn’t get hit with the stun gun. It’s bad enough when I get a calf cramp and I didn’t feel like showing off how colorful my vocabulary gets.)
Unfortunately, I missed the final CPA class, which bummed me out. I had a lot of fun during my time with the group.
While I learned more about law enforcement, this also gave me a chance to get to know the LMPD officers outside of a professional setting. Thankfully, even when I’m on official newspaper business, the LMPD staff are pretty friendly people, but it feels a bit different to talk to an officer when both of us know it’s not for something that’s going into the news.
Obviously, I’m not cut out to be a cop so I won’t be hanging up my reporter’s notebooks and exchanging it for a duty belt.
But, if the LMPD ever needs a volunteer to take the squad car out for a test drive, they know where to find me.