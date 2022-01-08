I cannot paint. Or draw or sculpt. The only time a piece of visual art created by me has been featured in a gallery setting has been art created in elementary school being put on my parents’ refrigerator. While my own artistic skills in the visual arts is lacking, I appreciate the fact other people can create paintings, drawings and sculptures.
I finally took myself to the Beyond Van Gogh exhibit in Milwaukee on Friday. It’s been open for months but I hadn’t been able to get there sooner due to various reasons ranging from other commitments, not feeling well and weather. I wanted to make sure I could commit a decent amount of time to the traveling exhibit. Plus, it was closing Jan. 7 and with the weather forecast mixed with not wanting to rush through on a weeknight after work, I didn’t want to hold off.
It was fascinating to see Van Gogh’s works appear digitized and larger than the actual paintings he created. The portraits of people became overlapped with his paintings of flowers. Colors twisted into the night sky for one of his most famous paintings. Even the floor was part of the art works; at times it made me a bit dizzy to see all the forms swirl on the floor.
The exhibit is supposed to take about an hour to view; I stayed twice as long and watched the loop of images more than once. I don’t understand how anyone could just go in and look at the exhibit display just once – different surfaces showed different images. Just like a typical art gallery, I wanted to see everything.
I recognized the same swirly patterns from many of his paintings featured in the print I have of the artist’s “The Mulberry Tree” and the vibrant colors. If you looked close enough, you could see some of the brush strokes, like you would when seeing the paintings in real life.
Because the art was made digital, the petals from “Almond Blossom” blew across the walls and floor. Eyes on the portraits blinked. I could even recognize some of the music being played during the presentation.
The exhibit was described as making the visitor feel as if they stepped into a painting. I never really felt like I was inside the painting, but there was a sense of being able to see it in a non-traditional format and making the art larger than it was created.
I have a feeling I won’t likely see this many Van Gogh paintings in this scale ever again. Truthfully, outside of a traveling exhibit of the artist coming to Milwaukee, it’s unlikely I’d see this many actual Van Gogh paintings in one place.
In the past few weeks, I’ve seen criticism of this type of exhibit, how it will discourage people from going to art museums and how the digital art will replace the actual paintings. Of course, the criticism was coming from people in large cities where there is an actual permanent collection of Van Gogh, Monet, Picasso, Kahlo or Cassatt at the local art museum.
I’m pretty sure the digital exhibits can co-exist with art museums. If a Van Gogh exhibit does come to the Milwaukee Art Museum, of course I’m going to see it. There’s something about being able to see the original paintings and being able to see every detail that can’t be replicated by seeing it as a digital image or print. Sure my print of “The Mulberry Tree” looks good, but it can’t compare with the actual painting.
I’d like to think the digital traveling exhibits will be an opportunity to expose more people to art and get them excited about it. I have to admit, if it weren’t for the art cart lady who came to the elementary school classrooms when I was much younger, I’m not sure I’d have been as interested in going to see art as I am now.
Maybe this can promote art education in a way that some people may feel more comfortable with. Additionally, the digital exhibits could be brought to locations where there isn’t a local art museum to make it a bit more accessible. Heck, maybe the traveling digital exhibit could even lower the cost of tickets to make it more economically accessible. (I’ve always disliked that tickets for a museum, orchestra concert, musical or play tend to keep anyone with a very tight budget from getting to attend.)
I’m hoping similar digital exhibits are able to come to the area, but I’m also really hoping the area art museums are able to bring traveling exhibits for some of the greatest artists as well.