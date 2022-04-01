A few weeks ago, I went to a concert and decided that instead of standing on the floor I’d watch from the balcony. I’d already played the game of ‘Do I feel up to going out tonight?’ and promised myself that if I went, I’d stand where I could lean on something if my energy felt slightly depleted.
As I stood overlooking the floor, standing directly behind the people who purchased tickets so they could actually sit in seats, I watched a small pit form in the crowd with people smashing into one another. I never used to mind being in proximity to pits – if I happened to get slightly shoved no big deal.
A few months before COVID hit, I was even in the second row of a show with only one person separating me from a group of at least 20 people gleefully bouncing off each other like pinballs on bumpers. I was surprised that show didn’t result in any visible bruises.
But now, as I saw that, all I could think of was how happy I was that I wasn’t going to be covered in the sheen of strangers’ sweat; how glad I was to not need to worry about my glasses slipping off my face, falling on the floor and potentially being stepped on; and the satisfaction of knowing there was no way I was going to wake up the next morning feeling sore from being smushed between people.
Never once did I need to adjust to the left or right so I could see around the people who would step in front of me; everyone in the balcony area was seemingly content to stick to their space and not try to wedge themselves between anyone to get a better view. I’ve been to shows where people have been packed in and had to stand shoulder to shoulder, but this time I had at least 12 inches separating my shoulders from the shoulders of people standing on either side of me. There was no one standing directly behind me either and directly in front of me were people sitting in actual seats who remained seated during the entire show, which was something fairly rare in my experience. Then again, these people paid more simply so they could sit and not stand during the concert.
I will point out that the price of the balcony tickets at this particular venue was the same as the general admission standing room on the floor. But, typically, in other venues the further you are from the stage the less expensive the tickets.
Maybe I’m getting to the age where I’ll prefer to stand in the balcony with a full view of the stage. The idea of not having to crane my neck to ensure I can see the stage or have to maneuver through a crowd of people just to get a good spot on the floor is a relief.
I mean, in the past few years I’ve opted to protect my hearing by wearing ear plugs to concerts. The foam plugs aren’t exactly the most fashionable accessory, but it’s really nice to be able to hear everything clearly the day following a show. Plus, I’ve probably already done enough damage to my hearing in the first 35 years of my life so anything to prevent further impairment is essential.
I’ve even considered getting some gel insoles for my shoes so my feet won’t feel as sore from standing on a concrete floor for hours. Until the past few years, this had never been an issue. Then again, in the past few years I’ve been in my upper-30s.
I hope that I’m still a couple decades away from preferring to sit through an entire concert, but at this point, I think I’m OK with watching from the balcony.