Each morning I fight the urge to stay in my warm bed, nestled under my comforter and fleece sheets. Even if the sun is peeking through the curtains in my living room, I hit the snooze button on my phone.
Just 10 more minutes, I think, as a burrow under piles of blankets.
I am, for all intents and purposes, not a morning person even in the best of conditions, but when temperatures hit single digits or dip below zero, the impulse to not leave the toasty bed grows much stronger.
By the time February hits, my body tilts toward hibernation mode. Once I’m home after work, there is a strong desire to not leave the couch, much less my apartment. I can sit under the blankets and read, listen to music, watch TV, cross stitch, scroll through social media, or just let my mind drift. Even if I have somewhere to go after work, a stop at home beforehand has me debating whether I really need or want to leave.
Even though we start to get more hours of sunlight in February compared to December or January, the pull of hibernation seems to be stronger during the second month of the year. Perhaps by this month I am just all wintered out – that I’ve had my fill of snow and cold and darkness.
Some people may suggest this is a form of seasonal affective disorder but since I’ve never been officially diagnosed with that I hate to agree with that assessment. Although I admit once I feel the sun on my face it seems my urge to hibernate decreases just a tad.
At times I wonder if humans actually need to hibernate, though looking back at the first people who had to hunt for food during the winter and keep fires going for warmth, hibernating would mean certain death. Unlike other mammals, our bodies are not designed to sleep through an entire season.
I know I’m not the only person who feels the desire to curl up under blankets in February, since my friend invited me to participate in Blanket Fort Day, which was held Feb. 6. While I didn’t make a blanket fort, I did enjoy the fact other people understood the need for a day of curling up with blankets and just relaxing.
Quick aside – during my senior year of college, I made my dorm room a makeshift blanket fort using my loft bed, desk chairs and blankets that had ties on the corners. Was it a bit ridiculous? Yes. Was it fun to create and live in? Of course.
And if you missed the “official” Blanket Fort Day, there is good news – you can celebrate this event any day of the year.
As we near the halfway mark of February, I have a feeling my desire to stay under the comforter and fleece sheets will fade a bit. But, even when it reaches the summer months and the sun is shining by 7:30 a.m., I’ll still hit the snooze button. Because no matter what the season, I’ll always want 10 more minutes.