Bill Lueders named to National Freedom of Information Hall of Fame

Bill Lueders was a young journalist at Madison’s Isthmus newspaper in the late 1980s when he learned the value of public records. Lueders wanted to see the complaints filed by citizens against the Madison police.
This straightforward request led to a lawsuit — and then another one — joined by the Wisconsin State Journal and the Cap Times. The Dane County Circuit Court rulings established the right of the public to see citizen and internal complaints filed against police.
Those battles led Lueders to begin attending meetings of the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council. After years of watching, Lueders joined the small nonprofit dedicated to government transparency and enforcement of Wisconsin’s public records and open meetings laws. In 2004, Lueders was elected president, a position he continues to hold.
In addition to his long tenure leading the Wisconsin FOIC, Lueders worked at Isthmus for 25 years, serving as the Madison weekly newspaper’s news editor. He also reported for the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism (Wisconsin Watch) for four years before joining The Progressive magazine in 2015.
In 2016, Lueders sued Rep. Scott Krug when he refused to turn over electronic records in electronic form. That prompted a 2019 Court of Appeals decision affirming the right of the public to obtain records in their original electronic form, including any underlying data those records might contain.
On Sept. 30, Lueders, editor of The Progressive, was one of four honorees inducted into the National Freedom of Information Coalition’s State Open Government Hall of Fame. Induction recognizes the “long and steady effort to preserve and protect the free flow of information about state and local government that is vital to the public in a democracy” in their respective states.
Madison attorney Christa O. Westerberg, vice president of the Wisconsin FOIC, was among those nominating Lueders, 62, for the award.
“In our hyper-partisan environment, Bill is even-handed in his praise and scorn for public officials on matters of open