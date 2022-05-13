I’ve recently picked up the not-so-great habit of buying lottery scratch off tickets. I could be using my money for a better purpose, but, of course, you can’t win the cash if you don’t play.
Occasionally, I make the weak joke that I only want to buy a ticket if it’s a winner. And, as far as I know, there is absolutely no way to determine that until you scratch it. And as much as I repeat the mantra “big money, big money,” in my head while revealing the symbols or numbers, it doesn’t result in the amount of cash I’m hoping to win.
I’ve typically ended up without winning any money or only a few dollars. But, a couple weeks ago, I won a bit more of a substantial amount. That’s right –- a whole $50 on a ticket, which had spaces to scratch where the player could win an automatic $25 or $50 prize. When the store employee where I returned my ticket asked if I wanted to use any of the money to buy another scratch-off or several, I opted to just take my winnings and put it in my vacation fund.
One of the reasons I’m drawn to the scratchers is because of the way the games are set up. For instance, there’s one based on the game Life where you scratch off the spinning wheel symbol and move along the printed game board and scratch whatever space you land on. This made the ticket more appealing to me than having a random set of numbers put on a piece of paper for the Powerball drawing. Plus, you get multiple chances to win on a scratcher, so perhaps the odds are a bit more favorable.
There’s also something satisfying about using a coin to scratch off the surface to reveal the numbers or symbols you are hoping to match. Let’s face it, it’s not quite as satisfying as scratching a mosquito bite, but it eases the urge. Maybe this summer for each bug bite that makes me want to itch, I’ll buy a scratcher as an alternative.
I don’t have a huge history with buying lottery tickets other than when the big Powerball prizes come about. Though each year, when the lottery commission sends out the reminders around holidays to not give children lottery tickets as stocking stuffers, I feel a tad guilty. I recall my grandparents buying us scratchers or pull tab tickets. And they’d let us scratch off the coverings in their tickets because there was something a bit thrilling about knowing we were taking part in something that was considered illegal. (Please note, I don’t condone people taking part in illegal activities but I also don’t condemn letting kids pick lottery ticket numbers or scratching off the surface of tickets on occasion.)
I’m hoping one day the Wisconsin Lottery will send out a press release about me winning the $100,000 or $500,000 grand prize on a scratch off. It’s not impossible, but it is improbable. The odds may not be in my favor, however, I’m hoping luck will favor me with a bigger prize in the future.