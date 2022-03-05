I can’t imagine driving alone without the radio playing. Having a working radio is actually one of the few prerequisites I had when looking to buy my cars.
I don’t need a CD player or satellite radio, just the ability to collect radio signals from the region. Living between Madison and Milwaukee actually has the perk of being able to tune into stations based out of both cities – at least until I get too far east or west and the signal for stations in one city becomes static.
As I was driving the other night the song “All Star” by Smash Mouth showed up. On the station that was once known as the oldies station. This song was released in 1999.
Now, I know the oldies station has moved away from the oldies of my childhood, which was primarily tunes from the 1960s and ‘70s with a few from the ‘50s. Oldies stations are now playing the hits from the 1970s and ‘80s and the Beatles collection. I’d accepted that. But the late 1990s? When did that become acceptable for the oldies station?
Granted, the stations no longer call themselves the home of the “oldies;” rather, it’s classic hits or greatest hits or something similar.
Of course, the realization is that the 1990s began 30-plus years ago. If that decade were a person, it would likely have a full-time job and maybe a family. It would be able to rent a vehicle.
If a song from the 1990s is on the former oldies station, does that make me an oldie now? If I were a song, I’d be almost 40 years old. The song version of me would be “Come on Eileen” or “Eye of the Tiger” or “Should I Stay or Should I Go.” I would be played on the classic hits stations, formerly known as the oldies station.
Or, are songs released in the 1950s through the mid-70s still oldies, while everything released between 1976 and 1999 is a classic? If this is the case, I’m a classic still getting played on the same station as music released in this century. I can accept that. I mean, Bruce Springsteen is classic, so are Madonna’s pre-2000 releases. And I’m fine with being part of music from the 1990s, which were the soundtrack to the majority of my life. Those are the songs with memories tied to them.
But if music from that era is classic, what will we consider music released since 2000? Or will the labels get shuffled down so that in the 2040s Beyonce will be classic and Duran Duran labeled an oldie. And everything from 1975 and earlier will simply be obsolete – except for the Beatles because the classic hits stations still play their music.
I’ll embrace my “classic” status but honestly, the words Smash Mouth and classic just don’t mesh well in my mind. Perhaps I’ll just have to get used to it. Or, you know, change the station.