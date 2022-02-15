In the protected bays, you can see clumps of lake weeds studding the ice. These loosely structured mounds of weeds don’t look substantial enough to be a muskrat lodge. Lodges, or push-ups, are conical mounds of mud, cattails or bulrushes. Often the tops of these homes are used by birds for nesting during warmer months.
Surprisingly, muskrats don’t store food for the winter (like beavers do) but search daily. Weighing between 1.5-4 pounds, muskrats eat a third of their body weight everyday---that’s a lot of roots, stems, leaves and fruits of aquatic plants, along with some snails and clams. These smaller mounds are probably feeding huts where muskrats can eat in a somewhat protected place.
I love watching muskrats in Korth Bay. They’re active in Spring and seem to disappear as boat traffic picks up. They reappear in late Fall and early Winter. Muskrats are prodigious swimmers. Able to hold their breath for 15-20 minutes, they can swim forward or backward and can travel as fast as 3 mph. I’ve heard some people refer to muskrats as “pests”. I take a different view. I admire this small creature’s diligence to carve out a life for itself on our lake. Monogamous, they only live 1-3 years in the wild. Their pups are born blind and hairless, completely dependent on their parents for the first 30 days of their lives.
In “Braiding Sweetgrass,” Robin Wall Kimmerer shared the origin story of the Potawatomi people who used to call Lake Mills home:
“Skywoman fell from another world carrying seeds in her hands. Geese slowed her descent with their wings and a giant turtle let her rest on his back. The animals understood that she needed land for her home so the deep divers agreed to find some. “Loon dove first, but the distance was too far and after a long while he surfaced with nothing to show for his efforts. One by one, the other animals offered to help—Otter, Beaver, Sturgeon—but the depth, the darkness, and the pressures were too great for even the strongest of swimmers. They returned gasping for air with their heads ringing. Some did not return at all. Soon only little Muskrat was left, the weakest diver of all. He volunteered to go while the others looked on doubtfully. His small legs flailed as he worked his way downward and he was gone a very long time. They waited and waited for him to return, fearing the worst for their relative, and, before long, a stream of bubbles rose with the small, limp body of the muskrat. He had given his life to aid this helpless human. But then the others noticed that his paw was tightly clenched and, when they opened it, there was a small handful of mud. Turtle said, ‘Here, put it on my back and I will hold it.’ Skywoman bent and spread the mud with her hands across the shell of the turtle. Moved by the extraordinary gifts of the animals, she sang in thanksgiving and then began to dance, her feet caressing the earth. The land grew and grew as she danced her thanks, from the dab of mud on Turtle’s back until the whole earth was made.”
A small gift indeed offered by this modest, industrious being.