At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, a historic drop in Wisconsin public school enrollment in the 2020-21 school year was accompanied by a smaller but still notable decline in private school enrollment, with both concentrated at the lowest grade levels. Meanwhile, homeschool and virtual charter school enrollment rose substantially.
Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction data shows private school enrollment declined 1.5% in the 2020-21 school year, which began during the COVID-19 pandemic that triggered school closures and a shift to remote learning in March 2020.
This occurred alongside a larger and more widely publicized decline in public school enrollment of 2.9% in 2020-21. However, the figures offer at least a partial counterpoint to speculation about a potential surge in private school enrollment during the pandemic as many public schools continued remote instruction through the fall and winter.
Yet some schooling options did see sizable enrollment increases: homeschool enrollment increased by 47% in the 2020-21 school year. This increase was the largest since at least 1984, the earliest year for which data is available, and likely the largest single-year increase ever.
Wisconsin charter schools also saw enrollment rise nearly 14% in the 2020-21 school year, after years of remaining roughly flat. This trend appears to have been driven by an explosion of