I have two small piles of lonely socks on my dresser. None of them have a matching partner, but I don’t feel ready to toss the socks just yet especially after nearly two years ago I found plenty of pairs in what I referred to as my mountain of odd socks.
Each time I have an unpaired sock in my clean laundry, I’d add it to the sock pile in hopes that its mate would show up one day. Oftentimes I don’t check to see if both socks are in the laundry basket so while one of the foot coverings might make it to the wash, another could still be wrapped up in my bed sheets, but will eventually find its way through the washer and dryer.
Now, maybe you are wondering why it takes me so long to pair up my hosiery so here’s a bit of a secret: I do not own any plain white socks so the process of matching them up is not as simple as if all my socks were uniform.
All through high school until now, white cotton socks have been overlooked for colorful, patterned hosiery. I have socks featuring Muppets, sloths reading books, festive narwhals, the Ghostbusters logo, unicorns, and other assorted images. There are a few solid-colored pairs of socks but none of them are white.
And while I have a wild assortment of socks, I’m still a bit traditional in the fact I don’t like wearing mismatched socks. I mean, you can’t really pull off a low-cut sock featuring Kermit the Frog with a regular length sock covered in witches. So, it’s imperative I find the matches to each single sock in order to wear them.
In addition to the fact I really like my sock collection, the other reason I don’t give up so quickly on finding the match is because these socks are a bit expensive. I mean, I paid $5 for some of the pairs. And when I see that I just typed those words, I shake my head a bit and wonder why I don’t just get the cheaper multipack of plain socks, but, hey, I’m sure there are plenty worse things I could be spending my money on than animal print socks.
But even for people who wear the same style of socks every day, a missing sock can still happen giving you the option to A. abandon the sole sock or B. hold on to it in hopes that it’s match shows up (or that at least another identical sock will lose its mate making the two lone socks into one pair).
One must wonder, though, what happens to the missing socks? Where do they go, and how do they get there? Furthermore, are underpants gnomes involved?
When I empty out the washer, I don’t check to see if both socks are still present, and I don’t realize any are missing until I get home, because I don’t bother folding my laundry until I get home. I know, I know – if I paired up the socks as soon as they were done drying, I’d know what ones were missing sooner. But knowing they are missing doesn’t help me.
I’m quite thorough when I remove laundry from the washer and dryer, ensuring no piece of clothing is left behind.
So, I did some modern sleuthing (aka, Googling) to determine what science has to say about the missing sock epidemic.
What I found was that socks can get stuck between the small spaces around the washing machine agitator or slip into the area between the drum and tub of the machine, get into the drainpipe and either stay stuck there or washed out with the wastewater. In dryers, the socks can be sucked into the filter or vent duct.
It seems we would need to check all those places in a hunt for the missing socks, but I don’t have the skills to take apart an appliance and put it back in working order. I doubt anyone would be pleased if I said, “Look, I found all the missing socks. Also, I broke your dryer.”
Of course, one of the smartest people to ever live, Professor Stephen Hawking, considered that missing socks are victims of spontaneously created black holes. I have a feeling he would also accept my underpants gnomes theory: that tiny gnomes who live in washing machines like to steal clothing and fashion it as their own. (Yes, these gnomes are solely a product of my still overactive imagination and yes, I plan on one day convince my niblings these creatures do exist.)
Most explanations are chalked up to sock-owner errors like not having both socks in the laundry basket; socks falling under, between or behind machines; forgetting to check the entire drum when emptying it out; people stealing socks (why would anyone take a single sock and nothing else?) or static cling causing the sock to stick to another piece of clothing.
And while I am hopeful some of the socks in my small piles will get reunited with a mate, I also have to accept the fact that their matches might be lost forever. On the upside, it gives me an excuse to buy more frivolous socks to replace the ones I’ve lost.