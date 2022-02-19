After being consistently interrupted while playing the Sudoku app on my phone, I finally gave in to an ad that just wouldn’t leave me alone. A little more than a month ago I signed up for Duolingo. I just kept seeing the ad for the free program and thought, “What’s the harm?” If I download the program and decide I don’t like it, I can always just delete it from my phone.
Roughly two years ago, when places were shutting down due to COVID-19, a lot of people decided to use that time to learn a new skill like making sourdough bread. (Am I the only person who hasn’t made bread during COVID?) I suppose you could say this is my delayed reaction to this phenomenon.
Each day, I spend at least 30 minutes – often at night – reading, writing, listening and speaking German. I wonder if my neighbors wonder why the heck they hear me loudly saying phrases like, “die Eule wandert nie im Winter.” (The owl does not hike in winter.)
So, why German? The app features nearly 40 language options, including Klingon — yes, a fictional language that one will only use if they end up on the Starship Enterprise. The decision to go with German is simply because it was a language I was familiar with and had a background in.
Back when I was in elementary school, I took a summer-school class to learn basic German. During those several weeks we learned to count to 12, the days of the weeks and months, some very basic phrases, and family titles like mom, dad, sister, brother, etc. I took the class again the following summer, even though the more advanced German students were sharing a classroom with the beginners.
As a high school student, I realized in order to be eligible for certain colleges, a minimum two years of foreign language was required.
I could have opted for Spanish or French but Lake Mills High School offered German through the JEDI program. For those of you unaware, JEDI (Jefferson Eastern Dane Interactive) was one of the earliest forms of distance online learning that involved video cameras, computer monitors, microphones and lots of faxing. Hey, it was the late ‘90s and early ‘00s; we didn’t have the technology accessible now.
My existing knowledge of German has made it easier to learn and relearn the language. But just like when I was younger, I still have trouble remembering what gender article to use with each noun. In German, the word ‘the’ takes the form of der, die or das — why this is necessary and how each noun is ascribed a gender article is still unclear to me. I mean, the cat is die Katze but why is the cat feminine? Then, there are the possessives and plurals that can also change an article and whether it is masculine (der), feminine (die) or neutral (das). The memorization of that part of the language makes me very thankful for the simplistic “the.”
While Duolingo likes to scold me for making certain mistakes, like the aforementioned der, die or das, it has yet to give me an incorrect when I forget to capitalize a noun (all German nouns begin with an uppercase letter, no matter where in the sentence it is located). While I get the red bar if I make some spelling mistakes, others are forgiven. And I have yet to get scolded for forgetting the umlaut, but do receive a gentle reminder what letter it should go over.
As I enjoy learning German, I have a feeling once I get through the entire lesson catalog I’ll probably pick up another language through the app. Who knows, maybe in a few years I’ll become fluent in Klingon?