I recently read Mel Brooks’ book “All About Me,” which recounted his career in show business from working on Sid Caesar’s show through the movies he’s created and his “third act” of returning to stand-up performances.
I’m too young to know anything about Sid Caesar’s variety show and the other TV programs Brooks worked on, but I am old enough to know about Brooks’ movies. And the one I have watched the most is “Spaceballs,” his satirical send up of science fiction action movies – specifically “Star Wars.”
I have seen the original “Star Wars” movie exactly once, more than five years ago. My friends had often joked about revoking my nerd credentials because I had never seen the movie that launched a series of prequels, and sequels, and now multiple TV shows. My friends were raised in households where the movie was watched by their parents on a regular basis. Some are old enough to have seen it play in theaters and others came to the franchise through their own curiosity. I fall into none of these categories.
Neither of my parents are into science-fiction movies and I didn’t have any friends during my youth to guide me towards the George Lucas epic. What I did have was “Spaceballs.”
If you have never seen “Spaceballs” it’s the story of Lone Starr, his lovable mog (half-man, half-dog) sidekick Barf, a runaway princess named Vespa and her robot companion Dot Matrix, and a group of villains led by President Skroob and Dark Helmet. The planet Spaceball has run out of fresh air and is planning to take the oxygen from Planet Druidia where Vespa hails from. To prevent the kidnapping of Vespa by Dark Helmet, Lone Starr is hired to save the princess, who has just run off from her wedding ceremony. Hilarity and satire of “Star Wars” (and a memorable scene from “Alien) ensues.
Instead of Yoda, there’s the wise and powerful Yogurt. The Force is now The Schwartz, and while most of the movie can be enjoyed by family as a PG-rated film, some parts are more PG-13. I guess in the 1980s you could get away with a lot more in PG movies.
Look, I get “Star Wars” was great when it was released and people lined up to see the original trilogy, and the trio of prequels, and the more recent sequels. But, I just never understood the hype. Perhaps my ambivalence is due to seeing “Spaceballs” decades before “Star Wars.” Of course, the fact the Brooks film is filled with humor probably gives it an edge to my enjoyment. Sure, Vader saying “Luke I am your father” was a huge shock, but it can’t compare with Dark Helmet telling Lone Starr: “I am your father’s brother’s nephew’s cousin’s former roommate.”
Plus, “Spaceballs” has John Candy as Barf and growing up in the 1980s, my family watched a lot of the movies Candy starred in, such as “Uncle Buck,” “Summer Rental” and “The Great Outdoors.” Anything with the actor was bound to be funny. The rest of the cast was also composed of people who had great comedic timing and some physical comedy. Plus, with Brooks writing the movie, there was plenty of humor injected into everything.
I don’t recall any great jokes or funny lines from “Star Wars.”
I cannot diminish the cultural impact of “Star Wars” and do respect what it did for the genre.
But, in the end, I’d rather see Rick Moranis wearing an oversized helmet and a group of misfits flying around in a Winnebago than a science fiction epic. Besides, the only thing I was really looking forward to in the original “Star Wars” was Yoda and, much to my disappointment, he doesn’t even show up.