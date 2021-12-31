It is once again time for us to reflect on what happened in the past 365 days.
There are a few things I learned this year, like how much I am willing to spend on a fantastic tattoo (you don’t want to know, but it was worth the cost since I’m still in awe of it months later), how the backlog of shipping can impact something that we see as so insignificant such as a power cord, but how this can hold up a new appliance for more than a month, and that paper straws don’t work very well on slushies.
But for the most part, this year has been about the return to a semblance of a regular existence like we had before COVID-19. After more than a year of waiting to get back to normal routines, many of us could finally get respite from the isolation we’d been advised to take.
Near the start of the year I chose to get vaccinated and took advantage of the opportunity to get the shots as soon as I could. This was a personal choice, one that I considered and felt was the best option for me. I knew there could be possible adverse reactions, just like I know every time I have a new medication prescribed to me and any type of medical procedure I’ve undergone. I decided the benefits outweighed the risks.
With more of the population eligible for vaccines, musicians decided it was time to get back to touring. I saw my first outdoor and indoor concerts since 2018. I already have tickets to see shows in 2022 and hopefully, the concerts will be held but I know things can change in a moment’s notice.
I went to the movie theater to see a couple new releases. Sure, plenty of studios decided to offer first-run films through streaming platforms and theaters but the experience of sitting in a movie theater just can’t be duplicated at my apartment. Even though the popcorn I eat at home is way less expensive. I’m looking forward to what’s coming to a theater near me in 2022 like the return of the “Scream” franchise, approximately 25 years after the original movie was released.
One of the most significant moments of regular life was in August when I attended a wedding reception for my friends. It wasn’t a huge event, but it was the first time I was able to see members of my book club in-person since we went on hiatus in 2019. We’d tried Zooming a few gatherings but, to paraphrase Data from “The Goonies,” you can’t hug a screen or photograph. Technology is great, but it can’t replace the ability to sit down with people and have in-person conversations.
The library was once again open for browsing, even though I’d been able to fully take advantage of the window service before the public was again allowed inside the building. Sure, I typically end up placing holds on items for pick up from the circulation desk, but there is a bit of excitement of walking through the stacks and not knowing what title may catch your eye.
This was the year I started going to stores to shop in-person more often. I still make online orders because, just like pre-COVID, there are still things not carried in stores.
Someone recently pointed out how the new year will be pronounced twenty-twenty, too. As in, could we be stuck going through another year like 2020? I really hope things won’t revert. Like everyone else, I’m ready for life to look more regular. I’m waiting for the day when I can go places without a face covering and when I don’t have to tell people ‘no, it’s not COVID, just allergies acting up’ if I have a sneezing attack.
I know I might be a bit more cautious than others who have already returned to a regular existence. But I think of it as going swimming – some people will jump off the pier before fully knowing the temperature of the water, but I’m the type of person who will enter from the shore and test the temperature as I slowly go further into the water. I need to adapt to whatever the temperature is and decide if it’s right for me.