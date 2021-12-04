For the past few weeks my pet turtle has been rehomed to my parent’s place due to some heating issues at my apartment. There’s just a certain temperature threshold when I say, “Nope, too cold. Must move Merlyn to a warmer place.”
My mom bought a small aquarium for my red-eared slider’s temporary home and transported the turtle to my parent’s place. Since it was a bit nippy out, Merlyn was placed in a tub that was covered by a blanket.
Now, until recently, my niece and nephew had never seen my turtle up close. My sister has stopped at my apartment once while she was taking my niece on a walk but she was more excited to play with an empty milk jug than exploring.
As far as I can remember, my nephew has never visited my apartment. It’s probably a good idea the niblings don’t come to my place – it is in no way, shape or form childproof. I leave the scissors out where anyone can reach them, and I don’t have any toys for kids to play with. Plus, Aunt Amber’s place is certainly nowhere near as entertaining as Grandma and Grandpa’s home.
But, with her temporary home, my niblings would have the chance to meet Merlyn in person.
My niece, who is 18 months old, was not impressed by Merlyn. She looked in the aquarium, noticed the turtle, and decided she was more interested in toys. At that age I suppose just looking at something is not even close to being as enjoyable as being able to play with everything.
My nephew had the opposite reaction. At 3 years old, his current main interests are Ghostbusters and animals. The first time he saw Merlyn about three weeks ago, he asked my mom if the turtle could come out of her aquarium. My nephew wanted to play with the reptile. He was informed no, Merlyn had to stay in the water.
The little guy then wanted to know if Merlyn could play with toys. Sorry, again, she can’t play with you.
My nephew observed my turtle, telling everyone turtles swim and eat.
My older nibling became obsessed about feeding the turtle. Now, I try to keep Merlyn on a regular feeding schedule, but my nephew kept asking about when it was time for the turtle to eat.
“Turtle eat?”
“Not yet. About an hour,” I’d reply even though at 3 years old, he has no concept of time.
“Turtle eat?”
“After this show is over.”
“Turtle eat?”
“Yes, it’s time to feed her.”
I opened the cylinder of turtle sticks and my nephew picked up one stick and dropped in into the aquarium. He repeated the process before I grabbed several sticks, put it in his hand, and told him to drop it into the water. The preschooler decided to watch the turtle eat and to his disappointment, Merlyn decided she wasn’t really all that hungry.
Throughout the night of the initial meeting, my nephew would repeatedly say the turtle couldn’t come out, couldn’t play with toys but he did pantomime how she swam in the tank. He showed the red-eared slider his plastic dinosaurs by placing them next to the aquarium and even offered Merlyn an Elmo blanket to sleep with.
On Thanksgiving, he insisted on sitting in his folding chair and watching Merlyn in her aquarium. He would place his finger on the outside wall of the tank when the turtler was near that location and say ‘Boop’ as he pressed to touch her nostrils with the Plexiglas separating the two.
My niece went to inspect the turtle, but again didn’t feel the need to watch the reptile swim.
My parents joked that my nephew needs his own turtle, but my brother is adamantly opposed to the idea citing their house already has a cat and recently added a dog to the mix. Plus, he’d never been overly fond of Merlyn, but his son just can’t get enough of her.