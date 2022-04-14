A few years ago, my sister sent me a long Snapchat regarding Easter. Specifically, where does the Easter Bunny get the eggs from. Because rabbits don’t lay eggs; does this mean there is a chicken involved in the holiday? she asked.
This is the type of conversation I could only have with my sister, Jenny, mostly because I don’t know how many other people would ponder this and bring it up to me.
Her thought was along these lines – the Bunny puts eggs in Easter baskets, but where do the eggs come from? Is there an Easter Chicken we’ve been ignoring for all these years? And what came first, the Easter Bunny or the Easter egg?
Jenny was pretty sure the eggs came from a chicken, given the size of the eggs put in baskets. But, the eggs could even come from a lizard, she suggested. This made me think of the movie “Critters 2,” where the evil critters from outer space were hatched from eggs that were laid as part of an egg hunt. The outcome was – let’s just say a bit of a mess. And not the kind of mess where you end up with a raw instead of hard-boiled egg.
I googled the history of Easter eggs and come to find out, eggs were used as a symbol of rebirth and part of celebrating a Germanic goddess known by the Old English name of Eostre. The eggs were later part of the Christian tradition and known to represent the opening of the tomb.
While many of us dye hard-boiled eggs, which was part of those cultural traditions, most of us are excited to find the plastic ones, filled with jelly beans or egg-shaped chocolate wrapped in foil. Of course, hard-boiled eggs mean deviled eggs, and those are quite tasty.
Plus, dying eggs brings back plenty of memories, mostly the smell of vinegar that was used to dissolve the colored palettes.Then there were years when we would use white crayons to draw pictures or write words on the surface of the boiled eggs; the dye wouldn’t stick to the wax so you’d have a colorful egg with pictures of flowers or the phrase ‘Hoppy Easter.’
After hearing Jenny’s thoughts, I like to think there is an Easter Chicken out there somewhere, possibly sporting an Easter bonnet and looking like a Beatrix Potter character had stepped off the page of one of her books, laying candy-filled eggs, which the Bunny collects and puts in baskets. Unless the Bunny steals the eggs from the Easter Chicken, which would make the rabbit kind of a jerk. However, my sister assured me the pair work together, like Santa and the elves.
Jenny then went on to talk about how Easter brings together parts from other holidays. For instance, Easter has religious roots like Christmas, there is candy like Halloween, a person or animal leaving gifts like Christmas and a mischievous character like St. Patrick’s Day (the Bunny hides the baskets, and leprechauns are known for being tricky).
I can also add that like Thanksgiving, Easter has a traditional food, because our past Easters always included a ham. Plus, chocolate, which is kind of like pie in the sense both are supposed to be eaten after your meal.
Plus, like other holidays, there have been Easter parades. I recall that as a child the TV would broadcast the Disney Easter parade. Does that even get aired on TV anymore?
Maybe once my niblings are a bit older I can tell them the tale of the lost legend of the Easter Chicken. Who knows, maybe the Easter Chicken will leave them a few eggs in the future.