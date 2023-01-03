Bows and paper are everywhere as we wrap holiday gifts, but it’s also the time of year to wrap up 2022 and look to the year ahead. For this month’s article, I’m taking you “behind the desk” at several Jefferson County public libraries. You’ll hear from library staff members as they share stories about their successes and challenges this year and reflect on why library work was meaningful to them in 2022.

“A frantic patron came in looking for help printing her train tickets from her phone for her trip later that day,” shares Deb Bauer of the Dwight Foster Public Library in Fort Atkinson. “My colleague was able to assist her and as he handed her the printed tickets, she shouted “You have saved my life!” which we could all hear throughout the building. It really is wonderful to see the impact our services can have for people in our community.”