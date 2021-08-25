Dear editor,
Smiles. Waves. Cars moving over or slowing down. A shout of “thank you!” and a couple friendly toots of car horns. These are experiences we had as a group of volunteers picking up trash along side Highway 89 north of Lake Mills. As Rotarians, our motto is “Service Above Self” so volunteer service projects are part of our culture. Rotary has seven areas of focus, one which is supporting activities that strengthen the conservation and protection of natural resources, advance ecological sustainability, and foster harmony between communities and the environment. We sure appreciate being seen along that busy, fast county highway and will continue to keep our adopted stretch litter-free.
Lake Mills Rotary Club members: John Bauman,
Ann Lee, Sandee Macht, Randy Otto, Mick Selck,
and Zach Wedel