Boelter is most qualified school board candidateTo the editor:
Wow, if you haven’t yet visited school board candidate Maureen Boelter’s website: MoForKids.com, do so today.
Mo is an extremely qualified candidate for school board. Most importantly, Mo is student- centered.
I served on the LMASD School Board for thirteen years, a portion of that time as president. After reviewing the materials of all four candidates, I can say Mo is by far the most qualified.
We are blessed to have a woman of Mo’s talents and credentials willing to serve our district. Please vote for Mo Boelter for School Board on April 5.
Lynette Smith
Lake Mills
Vote for an educator To the editor:
As a parent with children whose years of LMASD education total 28, I have gratitude and respect for our public school teachers. Over the years I have spent time in each of our schools — elementary, middle, and high. Have you? Are you aware of all that a teacher and/or paraprofessional do in a day? Are you aware of all that they do after school hours? I assure you, it is substantially more than you might initially think. I’m also the daughter of a teacher, the sister of a teacher, the daughter in law of a teacher, the friend of many teachers. A teacher is such an important and impactful person in the life of a student whether they are 4 years old or 18 years old. Let’s support them. Coming off of celebrating Public Schools Week and the celebration of all the good they do for the community and the students, let’s vote for school board candidates who will do good for our students.
Andrea Graham and Kirk Lund have been recommended for the Board of Education of Lake Mills Area School District by the Lake Mills Education Association. The endorsement is based on answers to a ten-part written questionnaire and 30-minute interview.
I’m endorsing and voting for Andrea Graham, and encourage you to do the same. Andrea’s integrity, character, and knowledge base are impressive. Andrea’s philosophy is that the school board should strive to understand the concerns of all stakeholders, and work collaboratively.
Vote for teachers. Vote with teachers. Vote for students. Vote for Graham.
Ann Lee
Lake Mills
Graham and Lund understand key challengesTo the editor:
Strong communities come together to educate children. Parents, teachers, elected officials, business leaders, and retirees ALL have a stake in our schools. The best school board members are those who value education and make thoughtful decisions guided by expertise. For these reasons, I am supporting Andrea Graham and Kirk Lund to serve on the Lake Mills Area School Board.
Andrea Graham is a teacher of 14 years, with degrees in elementary and English learner education. Andrea will bring the voice of professional experience to the school board. Kirk Lund is a County Board Supervisor for eight years, and a lawyer and small business owner. Both Andrea and Kirk have children in the Lake Mills schools and understand the key challenge facing the district: managing growth with decreasing funds, expand offerings for high schoolers, and retaining teachers and staff.
The entire community benefits from strong public schools. I urge you to vote for real leaders — Andrea Graham and Kirk Lund for School Board on April 5.
Leslie DeMuth
Lake Mills
Having Lund on board would benefit allTo the editor:
Long before the pandemic and other current situations Kirk Lund worked for the good of our kids and our community. His values and involvement have been steadfast over time. He is not a newcomer on the scene.
Kirk Lund has been a member of the Jefferson County Board for the past 8 years and has been involved in numerous humanitarian projects. Some of which include helping build homes in underdeveloped countries, providing legal aid to those in need, and strongly advocating for voting rights.
Kirk Lund is informed on the issues and concerned about the decreasing state funding to schools and its impact on local finances (he’s proven to be fiscally responsible); opportunities for all students including those who don’t plan to attend college and for our most vulnerable kids.
These are all our kids as a community. Kirk Lund realizes the importance of retaining high quality teachers and staff to assure the quality of our schools.
Your vote for Kirk Lund for the Lake Mills School Board is a vote for the good of all our community. Education is the key to a productive and informed society.
Vote Kirk Lund — Lake Mills School Board.
Donna Gruszynski
Lake Mills
Boelter poses questions to fellow candidate GrahamTo the editor:
Thank you, Lake Mills Leader for hosting on these pages a defacto candidate forum for the upcoming school board election April 5. Only space limits the free exchange of opinions and comments by the four candidates and their supporters and I applaud your efforts to let citizens speak their minds. The only formal public forum will be hosted by CAPE, (Citizen Advocates for Public Education) on March 16th. That Forum will be a virtual event only. CAPE’s web page states, “CAPE is an independent citizens’ group advocating for quality public education in Lake Mills.” Welcoming those to the Forum will be Sandy Whisler, Cape President. Sandy has stated in a March 7 email to retired teachers, “We have 4 candidates for 2 seats. Two of the candidates are true public champions and two have a very different agenda.” CAPE will allow candidates two minutes to speak to 5 questions composed by CAPE members.
Since the CAPE Forum will not allow for a debate between candidates, I will use the Leader Forum here to pose questions to candidate Andrea Graham. Andrea, you have stated that you are proud of the endorsement you have received from the South Central Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO. You have also been endorsed by the Lake Mills Education Association. If you are elected to the LMASD School Board, as a union member, will you recuse yourself on issues of hiring, firing, compensation, discipline, grievances, union or other issues involving Lake Mills teachers? Will you continue to promote, as you do in emails to Dr. Tonya Olson and Amanda Thompson that they adopt curricula directly from Madison Public Schools? Do you still have the opinion, you stated in your 8-20-2020 email to Dr. Olson that “it is not simply a choice people should get to make [on in-person learning]. Just like wearing a mask should not be a choice.” Do you still believe Dr. Olson “pandered” and “played a role in further dividing our community” during the board meeting the night before as you accuse in that email?
Copies of these emails were made available through a FOIA request. Dr. Olson and Mrs. Thompson take their direction from the Board and the community, not individual advocates from the Madison Public School District.
Maureen “Mo” Kennedy Boelter
Lake Mills
Boelter, Wiedenfeld will keep schools strongTo the editor:
I was fortunate enough to grow up in Lake Mills and attend our wonderful public schools. After starting our family, I convinced my husband to move to Lake Mills so we can raise our children here.
To keep our schools strong, we need the most qualified candidates on the LMASD school board. Maureen “Mo” Kennedy Boelter and Sheena Wiedenfeld are those candidates.
Both Mo and Sheena support and encourage parent engagement in their children’s education. As members of the school board, they will work towards the common goal of LMASD being in the top 5% of schools in Wisconsin.
Please join me in voting for our students by voting for Mo Boelter and Sheena Wiedenfeld on April 5.
Carol LeValley, nee Smith Cayo
Lake Mills
Wiedenfeld, Boelter would bring fresh perspectives to board
To the editor:
I am writing to express my support for Sheena Wiedenfeld and Maureen “Mo” Kennedy for Lake Mills School Board. Sheena and Mo are exactly what our children, school and community need. I have advocated for our kids the last 2 years alongside Sheena & Mo at our school board meetings. Our current school board has not listened to the parents of this community.
Sheena brings her experience as a parent along with a Master’s in Business Administration, working with staff and policies to solve business problems. She is also currently performing her residency to be a clinical mental health provider specializing in child development/trauma. Mo brings her experience as a parent/grandparent along with a 6 year term on the MATC (Madison College) Foundation Board of Directors. She worked to increase access to Madison College so that no student was denied an education due to financial barriers. Our school is the largest business in town with the need to understand collaborative decision making, finance, contracts, grants, compensation/benefits and so on. Sheena and Mo are more than qualified with their business backgrounds.
School boards needs to be free from compromised individuals who only have the interest of the teacher’s union in mind. The school board should represent the interest of all individuals of the community, not just former teachers, as that is a conflict of interest. If we all have learned anything over the last 2 years, is that conflicts of interest only hurt us.
I’m sure you’ve heard the African proverb, “It takes a village to raise a child” This is why we need fresh eyes, fresh perspective for our kids, our future. The children will take care of us one day, we need to take care of them now. That’s why we need Sheena Wiedenfeld and Maureen “Mo” Kennedy.
Tami Hajcak
Lake Mills
LMEA backs Lund, Graham
To the editor:
The Lake Mills Education Association recommends Kirk Lund and Andrea Graham for the Board of Education of Lake Mills Area School District because we believe they are the best candidates to work with parents and educators so students get a top-notch education.
Andrea Graham’s experience as an educator provides a deeper understanding of how schools function and she will keep lines of communication open with parents and staff.
Kirk Lund also brings a unique perspective as a Spanish speaker with ties to our Latin American families and as a county board member.
Both candidates are committed to visiting schools to learn about our students, families, educators, and programs. They will advocate in our district and also at the state level for policies and funding that help our local public schools.
Kirk Lund and Andrea Graham will bring fresh perspectives to the Board and make positive contributions to our school district.
Note: The LMEA invites all school board candidates to participate in a screening process to be considered for recommendation, including written responses to questions and an interview with local educators. Only Andrea Graham and Kirk Lund participated in the process.
Becky Kiefer, president LMEA
Lake Mills
Graham would bring perspective of parent and educator
To the editor:
I want to express my support for Andrea Graham for the Lake Mills Board of Education. Andrea has the experience and personal qualities that will help the board meet current and future challenges facing our district. Because Andrea is a parent of students in our district and a working public school educator, she has the perspective of both parents and educators when she considers issues brought before the board. I believe Andrea will add value to our board of education in three specific areas: supporting district growth, retaining and attracting talented staff, and fostering relationships between parents and educators.
The Lake Mills area continues to attract new residents. Our board needs to address the challenges presented by a growing school population. As an experienced teacher, Andrea understands the impact that large class sizes have on learning outcomes and staff retention. Andrea is dedicated to ensuring that our schools and classrooms are optimized to meet the needs of all student populations so that each student can grow academically and emotionally in a reasonably-sized class.
Andrea’s educational experience will help Lake Mills attract and retain talented educators for our district. Schools are experiencing teacher and staff shortages across the state. To compete with other districts for top educators, we need board members who understand the support and training teachers and staff need to be successful. We need fair-minded board members with professional education experience like Andrea Graham to build a strong school workforce.
Additionally, we need board members who understand how to build bridges between the school district and the community. Andrea understands first hand how important it is for parents to feel connected and invested in their child’s educational experience. As a board member, Andrea is committed to getting regular feedback on student experience from families throughout the school year. She supports bringing parents into the education process to volunteer with teachers and support the overall educational goals of the district. But most of all, Andrea wants to foster a district where teachers and parents have the chance to build strong, student-specific partnerships that will help prepare each individual student for the unique opportunities the future holds.
For all of these reasons I feel Andrea Graham will make an exceptional addition to the Lake Mills Area School District Board of Education.
Susannah Barnes
Lake Mills
Resident hopes new board will continue tradition of excellence
To the editor:
I’ve been privileged to have a 55-year career in public education. Five of my grandchildren were home-schooled through elementary and middle school. One with a reading disability was enrolled in public school in 7th grade. All attended and graduated from a parochial private high school. Three were honor students. Two were valedictorians. One received a full scholarship to Lawrence University in Appleton, WI; the other received a full scholarship to Northwestern University in Evanston, IL. One graduated Magna Cum Laude, the other, Cum Laude.
I am a strong advocate of parents’ right to choose where and how their children will be educated. I’m also an advocate of a citizen’s right not to be compelled to subsidize the private choices of parents.
Lake Mills Area School District boards of education have grappled with public policy issues for decades, often having to deliberate around similarly conflicting issues, and have established a well-earned reputation for excellence in school governance, balancing the needs and issues of community, parents and staff, always having the needs/interests of children as their first priority.
It is my hope and expectation that the new board, beginning in April, will continue this outstanding tradition of excellence in governance, collaborating with its superintendent and her leadership team. We have four qualified candidates for the two open seats. Based on their preparation and experience, I believe Ms. Graham and Mr. Lund are the best fits for those seats.
Donald B. Childs
Lake Mills