To the editor:
I commend Barry Luce and Tom Boycks in their attempt to refurbish and convert the historic Cottage Hotel into a useful and productive apartment complex. The building has a rich history where the local Rotary Club held its monthly meetings in the dining room, Cub Scout Pack 36 and the local Historical Society held its meetings in the basement minuscule ballroom (it even had a kitchen and small stage). Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (then knew as Lew Alcindor) even spent a March night as a guest in 1969 prior to his first round selection as a Milwaukee Buck.
Please don't raze the building. Once historic, once old buildings are gone, they're gone. Remember the words of Winston Churchill, "those that fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it."
Warren C. Krueger
Jefferson