On Monday October 5th, people from across Wisconsin asked their representatives for a non-partisan redistricting process. However it appears that many representatives have not been listening because the very next day resolutions AR 80 and SR 63 were passed that limited the amount that any new maps would change from those made in 2010.
Unfortunately the people that voted for the resolutions include Senator John Jagler. Both parties have attempted to manipulate maps to their advantage, which is sometimes referred to as gerrymandering. The 2010 maps tried to manipulate the system by either creating districts drawn to include as many of the opposing party’s voters as possible, thus reducing that party’s strength in surrounding districts. Or they split up clusters of the opposing party’s voters among several districts, so that they will be outnumbered in each district, often ignoring or splitting up cities or counties to do so.
This can still be stopped. Contact your representatives to demand a non-partisan commission create the maps; 82% of Wisconsin voters according to surveys support fair maps. Let Senator Jagler know that he should listen to his constituents this time.
Kristen Voskuil
Waterloo