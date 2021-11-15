To the editor:
I am so thankful that I live in a country where education is seen as a fundamental human right. I teach 2nd grade and at the beginning of each year every student makes an “All About Me” poster. On the poster one of the questions is, “If you had one wish, what would it be?” On my poster I always write that my wish would be for every child in the world to be able to attend school. My second graders are often shocked and appalled to learn that not every child around the world gets to attend school. Even not too far back in our own nation's history, children were denied schooling or unable to attend school due to various reasons.
I hope during this week, we can reflect on how fortunate we are to have public education in our country. Our community public school is providing an excellent education to all students who walk through their doors. The educators and staff who serve our students are true public servants who deserve our thanks and respect.
I want to thank our board members for making the essential decisions during unprecedented times to keep our students in school and learning. I want to thank my children’s teachers for providing a loving and engaging learning environment for them. Thank you for taking time to communicate with families on how our kids are doing and for making school a place they love to be. Thank you to our district administrators for their thoughtful planning and ongoing reflection on district curriculum, strategies, and procedures that help every child succeed. Finally, thank you to the district rec department for providing wrap around care so that our children can be in a fun and welcoming space until parents can be there.
Public schools truly are the center of our communities and we are so fortunate to have them. Let’s not take them for granted.
Andrea Graham
Lake Mills