When I think back upon my formative years of growth, I fondly remember a myriad of teachers whose dedication to me as an individual, expertise in their chosen areas of studies and commitment to providing all students with a comprehensive and engaging learning experience was paramount to who I’ve become as a person.
Having grown up in a family of educators, I have seen firsthand the time, heart and unwavering effort that being an amazing teacher requires. I know the countless hours spent late at night grading papers and providing feedback on homework in the hopes of encouraging a deeper understanding in their students. Great teachers zero in on each student’s talents whether that means supporting their love of math to pursue further collegiate education, encouraging their technical and mechanical minds to go into a future trade or embracing their expressive talents to enter into a creative realm of writing or art. Great teachers treat each child as a unique individual and help each student see their own talents and potential. Behind the scenes great teachers go above and beyond their responsibilities as educators. I remember my own parents buying clothing and school supplies for students in their classes when their own families could not. I remember my parents helping to encourage single parents and direct them to them resources they needed to stay afloat. I remember my parents spending their summers on projects to improve their classrooms and the lives of their students.
To all of the great teachers in our community, from the preschool teachers who are key in instilling social skills and a love of learning in our children from the start, to the great high school teachers preparing our students for adulthood and a lifetime of future learning, I am so grateful for all that you add to our families and community. Thank you for all that you do today and every day.