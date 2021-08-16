Dear Editor,
I am writing on behalf of the members of the Lake Mills City Band to convey our gratitude for the tremendous support we received this summer. We very much enjoy performing for the community. Furthermore, we appreciate the many people who attended our concerts, the generous donors who participated in the Lake Mills Market round-up program, our concert sponsors and donors, and our fellow musicians and director, Dave Anderson, who generously shared their time and musical talent.
We look forward to next year, our ninety-first consecutive year of performing. See you in the park.
Ann Hundt
President, Lake Mills City Band