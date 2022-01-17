Register backyard flocks, bone up on biosecurity
To the editor,
Bird flu--it’s back. Avian influenza was detected in Minnesota in November, and Canada in December and again this week.
Since October, outbreaks have occurred in 18 countries, including Israel (thousands of cranes perishing).
Last week’s Milwaukee Journal Sentinel article, “Rare-bird sightings help ring in New Year,” raises new questions.
The story refers to two species at Bradford Beach in Milwaukee, rare visitors to Wisconsin. Ruddy turnstones mostly live in Europe and Asia, spending off seasons on coasts of North America, South America, Africa, and Australia. Purple sandpipers typically winter on North Atlantic shores.
The ruddy turnstone recently seen on the Milwaukee beach was banded in 2019 in Denmark.
I am concerned about the migratory patterns of these birds and the potential for the spread of disease. Bradford Beach is not that far away from Jefferson County!
Signs of bird flu include lack of energy or appetite; decreased egg production and/or soft-shelled or misshapen eggs; swelling and/or purple discoloration of body parts; runny nose, coughing, sneezing; stumbling or falling down; diarrhea; and sudden death without any clinical signs.
If you find a sick or dead bird, do not touch it. Immediately report it to 1-800-572-8981 (DATCP).
Folks that keep backyard chickens or have a hobby farm in Wisconsin are now required by law to register their animals. There is no cost to register birds, and registrants are now eligible for reimbursement or indemnification in the event of a disease outbreak. (This is a new development since the 2015 bird flu outbreak.)
Register birds by calling Wisconsin Livestock Identification Consortium (WLIC) at 1-888-808-1910, or online, https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/Program_Services/PremisesRegistration.aspx.
DATCP’s “Six ways to protect your birds” include keep your distance (restrict access to your property and keep your birds away from other birds), keep it clean (wash your hands thoroughly before and after working with your birds; clean and disinfect equipment), don’t haul disease home (keep new birds separated for at least 30 days), don’t share equipment or supplies, know the warning signs, and immediately report sick birds.
The Defend the Flock Resource Center through APHIS brings together biosecurity information and free resources from USDA, producers, veterinarians, state agencies, scientists, and industry professionals. See https://www.aphis.usda.gov/aphis/ourfocus/animalhealth/animal-disease-information/avian/defend-the-flock-program/dtf-resources/dtf-resources
for biosecurity checklists, training for Ag employees, webinars for producers, and information on wildlife management practices. Most of the materials are also available in Spanish.
Anita Martin
Lake Mills
Support voting rights bills
To the editor:
Our democracy is built on the freedom of everyone - regardless of zip code, color of skin, or economic status - to have a say in the decisions that affect their lives. Our democracy works when our leaders value the input of everyone and, through robust discussion, pass laws that the majority favors.
Lake Mills
Ask Senators to pass voting rights acts
To the editor:
It is time for the US Senate to pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Act and the Freedom to Vote Act. These laws are necessary to block the work of partisan state legislatures that have passed laws to strengthen their own power at the expense of their citizens. Since 2011, we in Wisconsin have witnessed how partisan gerrymandering created a more lopsided, polarized legislature that lost its ability to work together and solve problems. This divide and conquer philosophy is now being applied across the country as 19 other states have enacted more than 33 bills that make it harder for people to vote and sometimes to allow partisan state legislatures to not certify the votes actually cast. Republican legislators claim that these laws are to protect against voter fraud, but there has been no evidence of widespread voter fraud even though it has been investigated multiple times, including in our own state.
Please call and write to our US Senators to support this important voting rights legislation. Encourage them to find ways to work together. If that fails, then urge them to look for ways to reform the filibuster. In a recent PRRI survey, 70% of Americans say that Congress should pass a voting rights law. Only 27% say that voting rights should be left to the states. Encourage our Senators to put country over party.
Lynn von Huben
Waterloo